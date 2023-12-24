Ferndale senator’s $203,813.94 in campaign contributions largest among 2024 legislative candidates through November

With the primary election slightly more than two months away, several legislative candidates already have raised more than $100,000 in campaign contributions for the 2024 elections, according to the secretary of state's office.
The
Ferndale’s Johnson raises nearly $190,000
Today at 4:02 a.m.
The