Florida Atlantic tops Arizona in double overtime

LAS VEGAS -- With Florida Atlantic and Arizona going back and forth Saturday, forcing one overtime and then a second, it didn't feel like an early-season tournament game.

These teams could wind up facing each other again in March with much more on the line than the Desert Classic.

If so, they will have a difficult time topping the No. 14 Owls' 96-95 victory over No. 4 Arizona for FAU's first win over a top-10 team. Johnell Davis scored 35 points, just one short of his career high, and had nine rebounds.

"It felt like a high-level basketball game," FAU Coach Dusty May said. "This felt like a February game with the conference championship on the line."

May should know, having last season taken the Owls on a stunning run to the Final Four. Only eight other teams seeded ninth or lower have ever made it that far.

They are showing that was no fluke, having beaten their second ranked team this season to improve to 10-2. FAU defeated then-No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89 on Nov. 24.

Giancarlo Rosado made the back end of two free throws with just under a minute remaining for what turned out to be the winning point against Arizona (9-2).

Caleb Love, who led the Wildcats with 26 points, missed a three-pointer at the final buzzer. He was one of five Wildcats to score 10 or more points. Pelle Larsson was Arizona's next highest scorer with 15 points, and Oumar Ballo had 13 points and a career-high 21 rebounds.

This was the first loss in Las Vegas for Wildcats Coach Tommy Lloyd, who was 9-0 including back-to-back Pac-12 Conference tourney championships.

"We told our guys these are the type of teams you're going to play once you make a deep tournament run," Lloyd said. "They're an incredible team, incredibly well-coached. That No. 1 kid [Davis] was nails and they're veterans."

Davis nearly reached his all-time best of 36 points, which he scored against Alabama-Birmingham on Jan. 5.

"I just try to go out there and play each game the same," Davis said. "When we get in between the lines, just compete."

In addition to Davis, Jalen Gaffney scored 20 points for FAU and Alijah Martin had 13.

Vladislav Goldin, who entered the game leading FAU in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounds (7.0) and the nation in shooting at 75.9%, was in foul trouble most of the game and picked up his fifth early in the first overtime. He finished with seven points and three rebounds.

NO. 5 UCONN 69,

ST. JOHN'S 65

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Tristen Newton scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, including a key free throw with just under 17 seconds left, and UConn held off St. John's in a Big East Conference game.

Samson Johnson, starting in place of injured center Donovan Clingan, added 16 points for the Huskies (11-2, 1-1) and Cam Spencer scored 15.

Joel Soriano had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead St. John's, which had won six of seven. Daniss Jenkins added 13 points for the Red Storm (8-4, 1-1).

NO. 23 MEMPHIS 77,

VANDERBILT 75

MEMPHIS -- David Jones scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half as Memphis held on to deal Vanderbilt its fourth consecutive loss.

Jahvon Quinerly added 13 points for Memphis (10-2), which won its fifth in a row.

Ezra Manjon led Vanderbilt with 22 points. Tasos Kamateros, Jason Rivera-Torres and Tyrin Lawrence each scored 12 points for Vanderbilt (4-8).

Lawrence hits two free throws with 13.3 seconds left to pull Vanderbilt within 75-73. From there it became a free-throw shooting contest as Jones and Jaqualon Roberts each split a pair of free throws. Then, Quinerly made one of two free throws and Memphis held a 77-74 advantage with 9 seconds left. Kamateros made one free throw, cutting the Memphis lead to the final 77-75 score.

NO. 25 MISSISSIPPI 89,

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 72

BILOXI, Miss. -- Matthew Murrell had a season-high 26 points and five assists, Jaylen Murray scored 21 points and unbeaten Mississippi defeated Southern Miss.

The victory extended one of the nation's longest winning streaks and wrapped up a 2-0 week for an Ole Miss (12-0) team that's ranked inside the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

Southern Miss (6-6) was led off the bench by Cobie Montgomery, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half. The Golden Eagles' bench produced 40 points while the starting five hit just 10 field goals.





Saturday’s men’s scores

EAST

Mount St. Mary’s 87, Long Island 59

Penn 77, Rider 73, OT

Providence 85, Butler 75, OT

UConn 69, St. John’s 65

West Virginia 91, Toledo 81

SOUTH

Alabama 111, E. Kentucky 67

Memphis 77, Vanderbilt 75

Mississippi 89, Southern Miss. 72

Mississippi St. 70, Rutgers 60

NC State 83, Detroit 66

UNC-Asheville 79, Kennesaw St. 70

MIDWEST

Villanova 84, DePaul 48

Xavier 74, Seton Hall 54

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 78, Texas-Arlington 52

FAR WEST

Florida Atlantic 96, Arizona 95, 2OT

Massachusetts 100, Portland 78

Missouri State 67, Saint Mary’s 64

Santa Clara 81, Duquesne 73





