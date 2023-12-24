FYI Calendar: FSRAM showing works by Martin Peerson, Susan Morrison

A selection of exhibitions around the region:

A Celebration of Hispanic Art, Culture and History -- Featuring artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvado, through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $4-$8. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com.

"Still, Life! Mourning, Meaning, Mending" -- From depictions of wilting bouquets and of flowers in arrangements or in the wild, the floral imagery on view reflects and refracts our heightened awareness of vulnerability, through Dec. 31, 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Free. 21cmuseumhotels.com.

"Listening Forest" -- From bridges of light carrying a stranger's heartbeat to a multisensory wave of offered voices, in Rafael Lozano-Hemmer's "Listening Forest" lets you help create fantastical experiences in the dark, through Dec. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Seeing One Another" -- "New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection," through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"A Rogers Christmas" -- Christmas as it might have been in Rogers at the turn of the 20th century, through Jan. 6, Hawkins House at the Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Working America" -- A look at American immigrants and first-generation Americans at work in the small, skilled trades as icons of the American experience through the photos of Sam Comen, through Jan. 7, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Toys Well Played" -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

Martin Peerson -- Landscapes, still lifes and portraits, through Jan. 14, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Susan Morrison: River Journeys" -- A collection of prints, based on Morrison's artwork of four scenic rivers in Arkansas (the Buffalo, the King, the Illinois, and the Mulberry), interwoven with her poetry, through Jan. 14, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Celebrating the Gift of Community" -- Vignettes of cultural holiday traditions representing both INTERFORM programs and the community members that participate in them, throug Jan. 15, Famous Hardware, 113 W. Emma Ave. in downtown Springdale. Free. Email rochelle@interform.art.

"Annie Leibovitz at Work" -- Iconic and new work by the photographer of the famous, through Jan. 29, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Way of Beauty: Diné Woven Stories" -- Featuring 26 Navajo rugs from the private collection of Dr. Howard Cockrill, including works by Hosteen Klah, Anita Tsosie and Ruby Manuelito, through Jan. 31, at the new activity center at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Exhibit hours are 2-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; museum hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. monah.org.

"HUMAN ONE" -- A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through Jan. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Virmarie DePoyster: Beyond Labels" -- These pastel portraits aim to illustrate the meaningful selectivity we use in deciding which of our layers we peel back to show the world and which we keep concealed, through Feb. 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Takaezu & Tawney: An Artist is a Poet" -- 12 new acquisitions to the Crystal Bridges collection that tell the story of a remarkable friendship between the two artists, through March 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Trace Me Back" -- An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com