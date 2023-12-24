Kevin McCormick, 30, of Hamden, Conn., was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release with monitoring of his electronic devices for attempting to join Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, the foreign terrorist organization known as ISIS, officials said.

Jonathan Dunn, 36, of Roy, Utah, who served two years in prison for breaking a child's arm, faces the death penalty after Weber County prosecutors charged him in the killing of a 2-year-old boy and the injury of his twin sister.

Stephen Dunkelberg, 31, who owned a landscaping company, said it was "definitely worth it" to provide Christmas lights and hang them up for free over two full weekends before Thanksgiving at all 22 houses on his Bixby, Okla., street.

Mark Anten, 52, of Los Angeles, faces up to five years in federal prison for making threats by interstate communication as authorities claim he sent threatening emails to the FBI, explicitly targeting the Los Angeles Field Office and referencing Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber.

Nico Rios, a Republican state representative of Williston, N.D., made homophobic and anti-migrant remarks to a police officer who arrested him for driving drunk and refusing to provide a chemical test, body camera footage shows.

John Vieira, 59, and Justin Mitchell, 39, both of Warwick, R.I., were charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct by Foxborough, Mass., police in connection with the September death of a 53-year-old New Hampshire man at a New England Patriots game.

Garret Doty, 25, a homeless man, was found innocent by a San Francisco jury after being accused of using a metal pipe to beat Don Carmignani -- a businessman who suffered a broken jaw, fractured skull and traumatic brain injury in an attack.

Thomas Morse Jr., commander of training services for Baton Rouge police, said he looks "forward to helping guide" the police department as its new chief, replacing Murphy Paul, who announced his retirement in July.

Kelsey Hatcher of Dora, Ala., who was diagnosed with the rare congenital condition uterus didelphys when she was 17, gave birth to two baby girls, Roxi and Rebel, after carrying one baby in each uterus.