In The Studio: Christmas with Cherise Carver and ‘A Man Made Out of Snow’

Cherise Carver and guitarist Hunter Anderson from her band, Crimson Road, joined us in the podcast studio at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Fayetteville recently to share Carver's Christmas song, "A Man Made Out of Snow." Carver says she's looking forward to a busy year with solo shows at Six Twelve, open mics at Pub on the Bricks and several shows as Cherise Carver & Crimson Road.

Below is an excerpt from the interview. Listen to the full podcast at https://www.nwaonline.com/news/2023/dec/18/listen-whats-up-cherise-carver-and-hunter-anderson-perform-a-man-made-out-of-snow/ or wherever you stream your podcasts. As always, watch the performance on our YouTube channel at youtube.com/@nwademgaz

Note: Some answers have been edited for space.

Q. Tell me about the song "A Man Made Out of Snow." I understand you wrote it with a friend?

Carver: I did. So I also coach songwriting. Um, that's my job, is I teach other songwriters how to write, and I ended up a lot of times co-writing with my students. Shout out to Cynthia Clark. She is a lyricist. And she and I have been working together for probably about a year and a half. We actually wrote this song last Christmas. And we finished it on Christmas Day. So it was a little late to put it out. I actually did throw it out on social media for the day just because it was fun. ...

She came up with a concept and the idea. People ask us [if] it's a real story. I wish it was a real story. [It's] So sweet. But her imagination was amazing. She was like, "I want to do something with a snowman and a magic scarf." And we just kept mulling around the idea until we got the words put together. And then I always take the lyrics and put the music to that. And then we record it at Crimson Rose Studio, which is our home studio.

Q. How's it been going? Do you have any plans for a new album or anything like that?

Carver: We got a couple things coming out the first of the year. So I am doing a duet -- it's my first duet and I'm super excited -- with a Canadian country music singer. We've actually never met. His name is Nash Stanley, and we have a co-writer, Tim Schlesener from Texas. The three of us met each other through some songwriting groups. ... We're thinking it's going to come out probably the end of January or first of February. We're just waiting on some vocals and fine tuning, so that'll be a lot of fun. I've also got two other songs ready to go. One we're probably going to do to streaming only for a while called, "Red Oak Tree" which is a very sentimental song about my life and growing up and and having a kid and all that kind of stuff ... I was looking the other day, we have like 12 to 15 songs in the pipe that are written and we're just producing now ...

Q. Hunter, tell me a little bit about you. What have you got planned? Are you doing any other projects?

Anderson: This semester is my going to be my last semester at the University of Arkansas because I'm graduating. I'm very excited about that. I'm graduating with a Bachelor's of Music and Guitar Performance. ... The future is going to be full steam ahead with Cherise here. We're gonna be going into those gigs, performing as a studio musician for Crimson Road Studio ... It's gonna be a fun ride; has been so far.

Q. Hunter, how did you get into music? What led you to start playing guitar?

Anderson: Well, my dad played guitar and in middle school at what was then known as Benton County School of the Arts now known as Arkansas Arts Academy. .. we had choices between three electives. We had choir, orchestra and guitar. ... My parent and my grandma were insistent that [I choose] guitar. So then I went down the guitar route. ... After a few weeks, something just kind of clicked. Then I started practicing harder. I got better at playing chords and things.

Then I came down to the university and said, I want to do something. I want to learn more about the guitar. I want to study with Dr. [Jacob] Hertzog at the university. So I auditioned there, got into the program. Four years later, here I am and putting it to work in a professional setting with a local recording artist.