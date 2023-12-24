Jazzy school benefit concert has attendees grooving

Award-winning jazz singer, recording artist and Fort Smith native Jonathan Karrant lent his velvet voice to appreciative attendees of a Christmas Concert held Dec. 9 at Christ the King Catholic Church's Family Life Center in Little Rock. The concert was a fundraiser for the Msgr. Hebert Endowment Fund for Christ the King School.

The evening got its start with a cocktail hour for which Jackie Kaufman provided music, and during which guests also partook in a wine pull. They also participated in a "heads or tails" raffle for $25 each.

A sit-down dinner was served prior to the performance by Karrant, who was accompanied by Matt Nelson, piano; Matthew Beach, bass guitar; and Chris Peters, drums. He shared songs from his "Christmas Wish" album along with other tunes including "Christmas Memories," "Fly Me to the Moon," "We Three Kings," "Merry Christmas Baby," "Silent Night/O Holy Night" and "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Afterward, the singer autographed CD copies.

Karrant's album "On and On" reached No. 4 on the Billboard Jazz charts; his album "Live" reached No. 2 on the iTunes Jazz charts.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams