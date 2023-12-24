Joe Hudson’s Collision Center acquires location in Bentonville

Repair shop acquires new location

Joe Hudson's Collision Center, a collision repair operator, has announced the acquisition of Bob Morey's Auto Body in Bentonville. Based in Montgomery, Ala., Hudson's operates auto body repair shops across the Southeast.

School holds ribbon-cutting

The Goddard School, an early childhood education franchise, opened its first location in Fort Smith and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event Dec. 21. The school is at 9040 Massard Road.

