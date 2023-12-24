Judge seeks pay raise for chief administrator

HOT SPRINGS -- Division 2 Garland County District Judge Meredith Switzer signed up to speak in opposition of the resolution adopting the city's new pay tables Tuesday at the Hot Springs Board of Directors' final business meeting of the year.

She told directors she wasn't opposed to the tables that underpinned more than $2 million in raises the board approved last month as part of its adoption of the $166 million 2024 budget. District Court Administrator Chris Burrow's position on the table for nonuniformed employees was what brought her to board chambers.

She wanted an audience with the city's legislative and appropriating authority after reaching an impasse with city executives.

Switzer and Division 1 Judge Joe Graham are state employees, placed under the state's umbrella by 2015 legislation that designated the court as District 41 state court in 2021. Other court personnel work for the city. The city and Garland County jointly funded the court's more than $1 million operating budget for 2023.

"I feel like I've been forced to address it in this manner, because I have over the last month plus engaged in repeated discussions," she told the board, speaking uninterrupted for close to eight minutes, exceeding the three minutes city code limits citizens to when speaking on an agenda item.

" ... I did not intend to bring our dirty laundry into this open forum, however, I've been working really long and hard trying to get this addressed, and I haven't gotten any adequate responses as to what this salary recommendation was based on and why it's not commensurate with other apex directors of agencies."

Switzer put Burrow at the top of the organizational chart she restructured two years ago. The roughly 20 employees he oversees process thousands of cases a year and collect millions of dollars in revenue for the city, county and state. Foot traffic through the court entrance exceeded 62,000 check-ins last year.

"I need to get back to the job of judging," Switzer told the board. "In order to do that, I've put in place executive professionals who have done an extremely good job. I expect them to be compensated adequately."

Switzer said she expected Burrow to land on a higher pay grade than where he was placed by the Florida consulting firm the city contracted for a compensation and market study, telling the board he's underpaid based on her review of salaries other cities and counties pay people in similar positions in their court systems.

Evergreen Solutions Project Director Stasey Whichel said the court administrator's job duties are similar to those of a deputy or assistant city department head. She said the company relied more on its "internal data" than market comparisons when classifying the position.

City Manager Bill Burrough told the board information Switzer compiled was provided to Evergreen before Tuesday's meeting.

"They did a deeper dive and still fell upon what we would consider an 18D," Burrough said, explaining that the pay grade and step are similar to where the assistant utilities director was placed.

He said the court administrator's portfolio doesn't rise to the level of a department head.

"In the past, the judges have always been the de facto department head," he told the board Tuesday. "The court operates the way the judges want it to operate."

Burrough described the pay raise recommended for the position as "significant" when asked for the percentage increase at the board's Dec. 12 work session. Evergreen recommended pay raises for most of the city's more than 600 employees. Three percent was the minimum, but the budget adopted last month raised some salaries by more than 10%.

Burrough said the court administrator's salary can be revisited.

"Tonight we're only talking about pay tables, not where any individual falls on that table," he said.