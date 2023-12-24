Lakes Hamilton, Catherine to be lowered 6 inches for rain

HOT SPRINGS -- There's zero chance of a white Christmas this year, but enough rainfall is forecast over the holiday weekend that Entergy Arkansas announced Thursday it will lower lakes Hamilton and Catherine an additional half-foot to better manage releases into the Ouachita River.

"The area is forecasted to receive 2-3 inches of rain over the next 5 days," Entergy said in an email distributed Thursday.

"In anticipation of this rainfall, we will be dropping both lakes Hamilton and Catherine an additional 6 inches below our normal winter drawdown levels through December 26, 2023. This additional capacity allows us to better control releases from Remmel Dam and minimize flow along the Ouachita River downstream of the dam."

According to the National Weather Service website, the most rain will fall from Christmas Eve into Christmas. "The highest rainfall totals will be noted across portions of western and central Arkansas where 2-3 inches of total rainfall will be possible. A few isolated areas could near the 4 inch mark before this system departs later Tuesday," it said.

On the other hand, a rare white Christmas is not anticipated over the holiday weekend, according to the weather service.

Forecast highs in Hot Springs are near 61 on Christmas Eve and near 59 on Christmas Day.

Since snowfall records for Little Rock began, "there have been relatively few times when snow occurred on Christmas Day," the website said.

"Looking at the entire period of record from 1875 to 2022, snow fell a dozen times [measurable four times and flurries or trace amounts the other eight times]. In three other years [in 1876, 1963 and 2004], no snow fell, but there was measurable snow already on the ground" in Little Rock, the weather service said.

Going by the averages, "there is snow in the air or covering the ground on Christmas about once every nine to 10 years. It is much more rare to have snow start on Christmas and accumulate [more than a trace on the ground] before the end of the day. It happened in 2012 [9.0 inches]. Before that, it was 1926," it said.

In 2012, more than 10 inches of snow accumulated from west central into central and northeast sections of the state. In Little Rock, 9 inches of snow piled up officially on Christmas Day. It was the first Christmas snow that "stuck" -- a snow depth more than a trace -- in more than 80 years, the weather service said. Another 1.3 inches fell early on Dec. 26, 2012, for a total of 10.3 inches.

"It was a scene suitable for a postcard," the weather service said.