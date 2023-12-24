Last-minute shoppers seek holiday gifts

By accident or intent, many spend weekend hunting treats for loved ones

Today at 4:00 a.m.

by Amir Mahmoud

Shoppers make their way around the Promenade at Chenal in Little Rock on Saturday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

Some out of habit, others due to forces beyond their control, shoppers searching for last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers were out in full force at the Promenade at Chenal in west Little Rock on Saturday.

