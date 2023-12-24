Scandals will continue

Frank Lockwood's excellent reporting has exposed more than one scandal at Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock. Not only has sexual abuse once again been covered up and sent on to another unsuspecting church, but the whole corrupt system of super-pastors at mega-churches has been exposed. I hope the members will flee wholesale and seek out churches with better biblical leadership and true congregational government.

I do not know the pastor personally, but rubbed shoulders once with his late father, a member of the super-pastor cabal that ran the Southern Baptist Convention for many years. The son is probably a man of good faith and decent character who made a deplorable mistake. He is a product of the nepotism and cronyism which defines the SBC, put into a position way over his head. I pray he finds solid ground elsewhere and learns to be a genuine shepherd rather than a CEO.

The reason he tried to put a lid on the first scandal is the second scandal. Full transparency in this situation, caring more for the victim than the public image of the church, acting with compassion and honesty rather than expediency and opportunism, could have--horror of horrors--lowered the attendance and cash flow of the church! Mega-churches can only survive with mega-numbers and mega-contributions.

Until such SBC churches begin to value the souls and bodies of people more than attendance records and record budgets, these scandals will continue, as will the abysmal slide of the SBC.

CHARLES F. DeVANE JR.

Hot Springs

Gifts for Christmas

Recently, I was asked what we want for Christmas. After careful thought, I said we want to be respected, loved, and "heard." Young people seem to think that our old minds are relics rather than treasures of experiential knowledge. My husband, at 86, literally has exactly that many years of education, training and experience. He is not only intelligent but has the wisdom that can only come from God and from a long, interesting life. He might forget a word or name occasionally, but I want to tell the youngsters that their dad and grandfather has literally forgotten more than they might ever know!

Back to the original question of gifts ... how about something practical like a catered meal, a few hours of cleaning service or tickets to an oldies concert? A call or visit just to say hello is a treasured "gift" as well.

JUDY SIPES SMITH

Jacksonville

Inequitable impact

Our world-class new Walmart Home Office should be bordered by a world-class road that is a beacon for Bentonville and Walmart as the company nears the 20th anniversary of its sustainability journey. Many citizens, including myself, are concerned about ArDOT plans to expand a mile of southeast 14th Street in Bentonville into six lanes, taking at least 50 percent more land. With expensive infrastructure on the north side, it is obvious south-side residents and businesses will be inequitably impacted.

Road-building has a history of deepening inequity and as currently presented we will see this play out with this project. These homes are modest; businesses are small; these citizens are our hardworking middle class. Once construction begins, customers won't be able to patronize these businesses. When property is acquired, these citizens will just receive assessed values, not market value. Once built, south-siders will experience even more noise and hazardous air pollution. More pavement also means more runoff and possibly flooding.

Would six lanes be necessary if the road were smartly designed with roundabouts and right-turn lanes absent from the current stretch and ArDOT plan? Has commuter point-to-point bus transportation or other smart transportation solutions been explored and tried? These would require education, a cultural shift, and take time, but citizens and Walmart associates would see the benefit of not sitting in traffic.

We need a solution aligned with the size of our community, intentionally designed with smart transportation solutions that reduce the impact on our neighborhoods, and that justly compensates those most affected. We need ArDOT to demonstrate it can be more than a department of road-building.

ArDOT's short comment period ends at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29. Make your views known: www.bentonvillehwy102.com/comment.

BETH KECK

Bentonville

Salespeople know it

One lesson every salesperson learns is what to do if your product is overpriced and inferior to the competition. You sell FUD: fear, uncertainty, and doubt.

That seems to be the Democrats' playbook for the 2024 election. Trump will be a dictator; he will destroy our republic; he will ... he will ...

I hope most Americans won't continue to be victims of fuddy-duddy politics.

DON SHELLABARGER

Little Rock

Defining entitlement

Well said, Mr. Earl Babbie, regarding "entitlements." Our journeys resemble one another and I could not agree more with your description of "feeling entitled." We have paid for it all of our working lives, so yes, we are entitled.

Thank you for such a fine definition. Now if only our elected representatives can gain that understanding.

CLAUDE BUCKLEY

Bentonville