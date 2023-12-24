Little Rock housing commissioners vote to drop housing authority as plaintiff in ex-commissioners’ lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK -- Members of the Little Rock Metropolitan Housing Alliance's board of commissioners on Thursday voted to have the housing authority removed as a plaintiff in litigation filed by two ousted commissioners.

Additionally, the board voted to direct attorney Sylvester Smith, who is representing the ousted commissioners, to take no further actions in the case on behalf of the housing authority and the two former commissioners in their official capacities.

The action by the reconstituted three-member board came at the urging of Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter.

However, the board stopped short on Thursday of terminating Smith entirely as an attorney for the housing authority in light of the other pending legal issues facing the entity.

H. Lee Lindsey and Leta Anthony were removed as chair and vice chair of the housing authority's board in September, per the decision of the Little Rock Board of Directors. The city board declined to remove a third commissioner, Kerry Wright.

Smith defended Lindsey and Anthony during the removal hearings before the city board whereas Wright spoke on his own behalf.

With two new additions, the housing authority's board now consists of Wright (chair), Karen Buchanan (vice chair) and Bruce James.

With Smith as their attorney, Lindsey and Anthony in October sued the city and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in their official capacities as commissioners in an effort to be reinstated to the housing authority's board.

An amended complaint filed on Nov. 29 added the Metropolitan Housing Alliance as a plaintiff and asked that Lindsey and Anthony be allowed to sue in their individual capacities if the court finds they have no official capacity to sue as commissioners.

The following day, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors ruled that the housing authority's affiliated nonprofit entity known as the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation and three of its former board members -- Lindsey, Anthony and Kenyon Lowe Sr. -- would be allowed to intervene in the litigation.

During the meeting on Thursday, Carpenter said a copy of the housing authority's contract with Smith had been obtained after it was previously unavailable. Carpenter said the contract was agreed upon on Aug. 17, 2022.

Smith noted for commissioners at one point that he had not billed the housing authority in more than a year and a half.

When he was hired, Smith said, the entity's finances were not in the best situation, and Lowe -- then the chair of the housing authority's board -- had suggested to him that the sale of property would result in $700,000 to $800,000 coming in.

Smith said he figured he would bill the housing authority at that time, but the deal apparently never came through.

At the conclusion of the discussion, with the board having declined to terminate Smith's engagement, Wright told Smith to "have a wonderful Christmas."

"Mr. Chairman, you know what, I'm surprised to still be working for you," Smith said, prompting laughter in the room.

He added that he appreciated the opportunity and suggested that "we'll all continue to get to know each other better, and you'll see that I just want to help with housing."