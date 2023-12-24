LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Elliott appointed to library system’s board | 2024 attractions guide issued

Elliott confirmed to library board

Former state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, has been appointed to the Central Arkansas Library System's board of directors for a three-year term that begins Jan. 1.

A Pulaski County news release issued Thursday said County Judge Barry Hyde's appointment of Elliott was affirmed by the Pulaski County Quorum Court earlier.

Elliott is replacing Robert Brown, a former associate justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court who has served two terms on the library system's board.

"I consider this a special privilege because of the important role libraries played in my childhood and the role it continues to play in the generations now," Elliott said in a statement included with the news release. "Libraries are for everyone, a place of openness -- they should be the ultimate place of democracy."

"Joyce is a great addition," Hyde said in a statement. "She is a longtime educator, really cares about children and will be a passionate advocate for our regional libraries."

Elliott, 72, served in the state Senate from 2009 until January 2023 after previously serving for three terms in the state House.

The regional library system's 13-member board includes two Pulaski County appointees in addition to representatives from Little Rock, Jacksonville, Sherwood, Maumelle and Perry County.

City bureau issues 2024 visitors guide

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has issued its 2024 local attractions guide.

"Tens of thousands of physical copies are distributed each year to business and leisure travelers, while the 2023 online version was viewed more than 10,000 times," a visitors bureau news release issued on Thursday said. "In addition to copies mailed to potential visitors, the guides are also placed in local visitor information centers, Arkansas's welcome centers, attractions, and hotels."

On the cover is the redesigned Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, which reopened earlier this year following an overhaul.

The 2024 guide can be viewed or downloaded here.