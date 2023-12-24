LIVE! A Music Calendar: Gary Hutchinson to play the blues in Fort Smith

Bluesman Gary Hutchinson (Oreo Blue) will perform at 906 Cocktail and Cigar Lounge in Fort Smith starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 28. Also closing out the year at 906 on Garrison Avenue are Brook White Band at 8 p.m. Dec. 29 and Back in Time at 8 p.m. Dec. 30

RIVER VALLEY

Club Kinkead's -- Comedy Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 26; Austin Calvillo, 8 p.m. Dec. 27. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday's Best with Polly start at 8 p.m. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

TempleLive -- Tyler Halverson, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Hairball, 8 p.m. March 6; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 12.

AACLive! -- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1. aaclive.com.

Riverwind Casino -- Ron White, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12; Clay Walker, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Jo Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Ava's at Fianna -- Punky and Funky with All of Her and Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

Choctaw Pocola CenterStage -- Paul Wall, 8 p.m. Dec. 29. choctawcasinos.com/events/paul-wall/

Bricktown Brewery -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and Jan. 27. sgnrobb.com

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland -- Muddy Boots Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28; Dale Johnston, 4 p.m. and Sammy Kershaw, 9 p.m. Dec. 29; Runnin' On Empty, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 29; Lyle Parman, 5 p.m. and The Richard Rauch Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 30; Jon Dooly, 6 p.m. and FM Live at 10 p.m. Dec. 31; Bellamy Brothers, 9 p.m. Jan. 26.

JJ's Fort Smith -- Music at 6 p.m. weeknights and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Cole Huddleston, Dec. 26; Trey Russell, Dec. 27; Git in the Truck, Dec. 29 and Dirty Flannel Shirt, Dec. 30.

Skokos Performing Arts Center -- Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

