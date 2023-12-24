LIVE! Music: Goblin Ball celebrates NYE in Eureka Springs

Gather your formal attire, prosthetic goblin ears, papier mache masks or fairy wings. We're going to the Goblin Ball.

While watching the 1986 film "The Labyrinth," Bear Morrison of the mountain string band Eureka Strings says he had the idea for a goblin-themed New Year's Eve party.

"I thought it'd be something neat and different than just regular New Year's Eve thing because people in Eureka like weird themes," Morrison says. "I thought the idea of a goblin ball would go over good, and I kind of want to make it an annual thing."

Morrison says to expect theatrics and goblin bands with goblin actors performing antics throughout the night and in between sets by Eureka Strings, Chucky Waggs and the Company of Waggs and the Gary Lawrence Band.

And don't worry if have the glitz but not the grotesque. Morrison is your fairy goblin godfather.

"I'm going to have a lot of extra like goblin ears and different masks and things people can use," he promises.

Morrison says that partygoers may pay $20 for admission at the door. Otherwise they may reserve their spots or get more information by emailing him at Bearmorrisonproductions@gmail.com. More information is available on the social media pages for Chucky Waggs and Eureka Strings. The Goblin Ball is is BYOB and starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Pine Mountain Jamboree Theater in Eureka Springs.

The Goblin Ball, Morrison says, is a soft reopening of sorts for the Pine Mountain Jamboree Theater, which has been a home for live music and events in the past but quiet lately. Morrison is hoping to revitalize the space.

"I want this to be not just music, but everything ... a center for the art community here. I want people to be able to do live paintings inside, and people to do theater and comedy shows -- a place that if someone has ideas on they want to do here, they're welcome to come in and do it."

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- New Years Eveee with Fight Dream, Sloeth'n Steady, Avery Lee, Bootleg Royal, The Big Sad, The Misdemeanors and Samantha Hunt, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Songwriters in the Round "duos" with One Penny Shy and March to August, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18; Wunderpus featuring Amie Bishop, 8 p.m. March 15.

The Momentary -- Adeem the Artist, Ashtyn Barbaree and Dylan Earl, 8 p.m. Jan. 5; eTown Live Radio Taping: Langhorne Slim and Briscoe, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and with James McMurtry and Erin Rae, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Soccer Mommy, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Astral Project, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Junior Brown, 7 p.m. Jan. 27.

Undercroft -- Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud -- Old Crow Medicine Show, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- New Year's Eve Party with Lead Pipe Conservatory Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

Rowdy Beaver Tavern -- The Nighttimers, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

New Dehli Cafe -- Vintage Band, acoustic set from noon to 4 p.m. and electric from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 30, 8 to midnight Dec. 31.

Basin Park Hotel -- Ozark Mountain Music Festival with Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, The Hillbenders, Pert Near Sandstone, Cate Brothers, Kyle Tuttle, Handmade Moments, Stillhouse Junkies, 3 Penny Acre, The Fretliners, Chicken Wire Empire, Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs, Front Porch, Dance Monkey Dance!, Justin Hiltner, Reverend Hylton, John Depew, Goldpine, Ron Landis, Trevor Clark, The Nighttimeers, Casey and the Atta Boys, The Spooklights, JR Soapbox Band, Dead Man Flats, Dimetrip, March to August, Kate Kristine, Steve Jones, Dale Kellison, Mountain Alice, Jeff Lee and Korey McKelvey, Jan. 18-21. ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com

FAYETTEVILLE

JJ's Live -- Now That's What I Call a New Year's Party, 8 p.m. Dec. 31; Fit for a King and The Devil Wears Prada, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17; Breaking Benjamin Unplugged, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Red NOT Chili Peppers, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Dylan Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Blank 281, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Warren Zeiders, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Casey Donahew, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Jake Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Morano's -- Jim Mills Easy Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Protohive album release concert with Phlegms, Modeling and Mildenhall, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28; Isayah's Allstars, 6 p.m. Dec. 29; The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Experience, 9 p.m. Dec. 29; Arkansauce & Friends with Opal Agafia, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3o; NYE Bash with Arkansauce & Friends with Feed the Dog, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; happy hour with Boston Mountain Playboys, 6 p.m. and 1Oz Jig, 9 p.m. Jan. 5; Ozark Blues Society Bound for Beale Street, 6 p.m. Jan. 7; Musicians for Suicide Awareness, 6 p.m. Jan. 8.

Walton Arts Center -- Tammy Pescatelli, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11; Trey Kennedy, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Loston Harris Trio, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13; SoNA's The Great Unknown, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Galvin Cello, 7 p.m. Jan. 30; Damn Tall Buildings, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1; Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

Tin Roof Fayetteville -- DJ Rosco Bodez, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28; Chris Arcana, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29; DJ Tzonthetrack, 8:30 p.m., Prophunter, 10 p.m. Dec. 29; DJ Shemaveli, 8:30 p.m., Post Clarity, 10 p.m. Dec. 30; Wally West, 6:30 p.m., Post Clarity, 10 p.m. Dec. 31; Randall Shreve, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar -- Open mic, Dec. 26; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28; Awayne, 7 p.m. Dec. 29; New Years "Eve" with Brian Reding and Montel Chan, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 30; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

Folk School of Fayetteville -- Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 2; Folk Singing Club, 4 p.m. Jan. 7; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 8; Original songs open mic, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam and gathering, 2 p.m. then 21 & Under Jam, 5 p.m. Jan. 14; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 15; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 16; Dad Jam, 7 p.m. Jan. 20; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 22; Robert Ellis songwriting workshop and concert, Jan. 27. folkschooloffayetteville.org.

Washington County Fairgrounds -- Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom, Sad Palomino and Gardensnakes at Frost Fest 2024, 2-7 p.m. Feb. 3.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club -- La Ron Wright, Dec. 29-30; Tony Deyo, Jan. 5-6; Claude Stuart, Jan. 12-13; Adam Hunter, Jan. 19-20; Kevin McCaffery, Jan. 26-27; Mike Palascak, Jan. 31; David Koechner, Feb. 1-3 and Office Trivia with Todd Packer, 4 p.m. Feb. 3; Paul Varghese, Feb. 9-10; Lynne Koplitz, Feb. 14; Michael Longfellow, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17.

RIVER VALLEY

Skokos Performing Arts Center -- Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

Club Kinkead's -- Comedy Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 26; Austin Calvillo, 8 p.m. Dec. 27. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday's Best with Polly start at 8 p.m. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

TempleLive -- Tyler Halverson, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Hairball, 8 p.m. March 6; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 12.

AACLive! -- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1. aaclive.com.

Riverwind Casino -- Ron White, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12; Clay Walker, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Jo Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Ava's at Fianna -- Punky and Funky with All of Her and Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

Choctaw Pocola CenterStage -- Paul Wall, 8 p.m. Dec. 29. choctawcasinos.com/events/paul-wall/

Bricktown Brewery -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and Jan. 27. sgnrobb.com

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland -- Muddy Boots Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28; Dale Johnston, 4 p.m. and Sammy Kershaw, 9 p.m. Dec. 29; Runnin' On Empty, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 29; Lyle Parman, 5 p.m. and The Richard Rauch Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 30; Jon Dooly, 6 p.m. and FM Live at 10 p.m. Dec. 31; Bellamy Brothers, 9 p.m. Jan. 26.

JJ's Fort Smith -- Music at 6 p.m. weeknights and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Cole Huddleston, Dec. 26; Trey Russell, Dec. 27; Git in the Truck, Dec. 29 and Dirty Flannel Shirt, Dec. 30.

ROGERS

The Music Depot -- The Expressions featuring Quantae, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Arkansas Film and Music Expo, Feb. 9-10. Tuesday Night Jams each week from 6:30-8:30 p.m. musicmovesar.com/events/

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Hard Cider -- Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Zach Peterson, Dec. 28.

The Medium -- Mixtape Music Series with Conner Brogan and Yuni Wa, Jan. 17; Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14; Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Tontitown Winery -- The 44 Proof Band, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29; Kevin & Murray, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

Cherokee Casino & Hotel -- Sammy Kershaw, 8 p.m. Dec. 28; Chingy and Petey Pablo featuring DJ Krisstyle, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com

Arkansauce hosts two-days of music at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville starting at 8:30 p.m. with Opal Agafia on Dec. 30 and a NYE bash with Feed the Dog starting at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Two-day pass for the Arkansauce & Friends show are $35. (Courtesy Photo/Phil Clarkin)



Bear Morrison of Eureka Strings says don't worry if you have the glitz but not the grotesque for the first Goblin Ball. He'll have masks, goblin ears and more for guests to borrow. The ball begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Pine Mountain Jamboree Theater in Eureka Springs. The event is BYOB. Tickets are $20 at the door. (Courtesy Image)

