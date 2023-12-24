Make your pitch: Artists’ proposals sought for baseball art project at Bentonville park

BENTONVILLE -- The city is soliciting artist proposals for a permanent piece of public art at Phillips Park.
The Public Art Advisory Committee and the Parks and Recreation Department will work together on the project.
The
City seeks proposals for piece focused on youth baseball
Today at 3:37 a.m.
BENTONVILLE -- The city is soliciting artist proposals for a permanent piece of public art at Phillips Park.
The Public Art Advisory Committee and the Parks and Recreation Department will work together on the project.
The