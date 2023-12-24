Make your pitch: Artists’ proposals sought for baseball art project at Bentonville park

City seeks proposals for piece focused on youth baseball

Today at 3:37 a.m.

by Mike Jones

A ballpark is shown, Friday, July 7, 2023 at Phillip's Park in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- The city is soliciting artist proposals for a permanent piece of public art at Phillips Park.

The Public Art Advisory Committee and the Parks and Recreation Department will work together on the project.

The