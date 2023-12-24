Man, 41, dies following early Sunday shooting in Pine Bluff

A man has died after Pine Bluff police officers were called to a shooting on South Blake Street early Sunday.

Police were dispatched to 1313 S. Blake St. at approximately 2:09 a.m., according to a news release from Lt. DeShawn Bennett. Officers then located spent shell casings and blood trails but found no victim, he reported.

Around 2:23 a.m. an off-duty officer working at Jefferson Regional Medical Center advised police that a Black male, William Earl Burnett, 41, arrived with a single gunshot wound. Burnett later died from his injuries, police say.

Burnett’s death marks the 27th homicide in Pine Bluff this year and first in 38 days.

The investigation is open and detectives are following up on leads, Bennett said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Pine Bluff police detective tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 and ask for Det. Sgt. Corey Wilfong or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.