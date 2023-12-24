Methodist minister chose to become Santa to needy





Roger Armstrong was a student pastor assigned to three small Methodist churches around Morrilton in 1968 when he first found true joy in wearing a red suit.

"I got involved with a VISTA worker and he had a community out in the country that he was taking care of," says Armstrong, 76. "He had heard that I might be a good candidate to help him provide Christmas for them."

They sought donations from businesses in the area, gathering mostly shelf-worn or broken toys as gifts for the children in that community.

"We had to spend a lot of time making whole toys out of partial toys," he says. "He got a Santa suit from somewhere. Everything about it screamed fake to me, but it was the only suit we had so I wore that."

On the Sunday morning before Christmas that year, Armstrong preached at his three churches and had a quick lunch.

"I packed up all my goods in my car, an old Ford Fairlane," says Armstrong, who mixed up the directions scribbled for him on a scrap of paper and initially missed the turn onto an old logging road that day, as rain and sleet pelted his windshield.

His tires strained to negotiate the muddy road, heavily rutted by the passage of big trucks, but eventually he topped a hill and spotted a tiny church with a steeple. He entered with two bags of toys -- one for boys, one for girls -- and was directed to a folding chair draped with a red Budweiser blanket.

"The kids were beautiful, but they were dirty, and in that cold weather some of them were barefoot," he says. "It was just one of those poverty-stricken areas that you think you won't see anywhere in America, but it's just around the corner and down the street."

Armstrong gave the last toy -- a Barbie -- to a brown-eyed girl who, upon unwrapping it, found that the doll had only one arm.

"She looked at it and she looked at me," he says. "She said, 'I'll just have to love her more.' I went through the back door and got in my Ford, which had been covered in snow in the hour or so I had been in there. That's when I became a Santa."

He has been Santa every year since, sometimes for a handful of people and sometimes for the masses.

"Over the years I became more professional about it, sometimes just donating my services and sometimes hiring out, depending on the needs and abilities of folks," says Armstrong, who perfected his laugh from a forced, 'Ho ho ho,' to an authentic bowl-full-of-jelly jolly chuckle.

He has joined national Santa organizations, attended Santa school, and invested in a posher suit.

Being Santa is a seasonal job, of course, and it was not his original aspiration.

He was born in Nebraska, but he grew up in Cuba, Mo., before moving to Little Rock. His dad was a jeweler and his mom was a music teacher and an assistant librarian at the Arkansas School for the Blind, as well as church organist.

Armstrong wanted to be a choir and band director, but he transferred from then-Little Rock University (now the University of Arkansas at Little Rock) to Hendrix College to study theology and philosophy. At Hendrix he was paid to speak, which helped offset his tuition bill.

After seminary he was assigned to a church in Blevins. One of the church members suggested he become a member of the National Storytelling Network.

"I had never heard of that, but she said, 'You're such a good speaker and tell such wonderful stories,'" Armstrong says.

He started going to storytelling festivals around the region, adapting his stories to the audiences he was addressing.

Over the years, Armstrong and his four siblings -- all of whom were also Methodist ministers -- collaborated to write and produce summer musicals at Camp Tanako, the Methodist youth church camp in Hot Springs.

"We wrote our own stuff and mom would get on the keyboards and help us get the music down and we took care of all the parts, and we usually had 100-and-something kids to work with for 10 days," he says.

Armstrong and his wife, Linda, live in Little Rock on land his great-grandfather bought in 1910.

"He was a house painter," Armstrong says. "He was a pretty good detail man, and he painted the Governor's Mansion and some other important places."

The Armstrongs have three children -- Jennifer Boulden of Little Rock, Laura Schachmut of Boston and Michael Armstrong of Conway -- and they have three grandchildren.

Armstrong relishes memories of family Christmases past, when his kids would rewrite the lyrics of Christmas songs using family names and references.

"Then on Christmas Day they would come stand outside mom and dad's door and sing," he says. "Every year they would come up with a whole bunch of different verses. I miss it since they're all gone now."

In 2021, Armstrong's holiday season was disrupted when he needed coronary artery bypass surgery.

With that exception, he has found a way to spread Christmas magic.

"I can go anywhere in the state and feel like I'm not far from where I've delivered something," he says.

Red suit or not, Roger Armstrong rarely goes far before someone recognizes him for who he really is — Santa. He carries special business cards he can hand out year-round for those who want to get in touch. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





