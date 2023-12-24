Authorities arrested Charlie Sheen's neighbor after she allegedly broke into the actor's Malibu home and assaulted him. Deputies arrived at the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road about 1 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about a battery, the Los Angeles County sheriff's office said in a statement. When deputies arrived, they found that the "Two and a Half Men" actor was the victim of an alleged assault and break-in. The department identified the woman as Electra Schrock and arrested her on suspicion of assaulting Sheen with a deadly weapon, as well as residential burglary. She was expected to be arraigned at the Van Nuys courthouse Friday. Public records reviewed by The Times showed that she has also been a resident of Malibu with an apartment on the same street as Sheen. Authorities did not release a possible motive in the attack. Representatives for Sheen didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Paramedics responded to Sheen's home Wednesday afternoon, but no one was hospitalized, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Darius Jackson, has filed for a restraining order against her, accusing the actress of domestic violence. The move comes just one month after Palmer filed a restraining order of her own, accusing Jackson of the same behavior. Jackson claims that Palmer was physically and verbally abusive to him for years, according to court documents obtained Thursday by TMZ. Jackson says the 30-year-old "Nope" star would often become overly aggressive after consuming alcohol, and shared three separate instances in which that aggressive behavior turned physically violent, the outlet reports. Palmer initially filed her own restraining order last month in an attempt to gain full custody of her and Jackson's 9-month-old son, Leo. She included screenshots of security footage that showed one one of "many instances" in which Jackson allegedly physically abused her, "lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone," Palmer wrote. The temporary restraining order against Jackson was granted, although he has denied the allegations of abuse.