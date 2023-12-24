New store at Fort Smith mall provides selection of preowned clothes for babies and kids, other goods

Sara Poole (left) and Candyce Gabucci, managing partners of SophieMacs, talk Dec. 12 in their store at Central Mall in Fort Smith. The duo opened the store, which sells gently used clothing, toys and other items for kids, in October with help from the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton) FORT SMITH -- Two local working mothers joined forces to create a resale store designed to help parents, their children and the environment all at once.Candyce Already a subscriber? Log in!