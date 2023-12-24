New Year’s Eve starts early at Amazeum, Crystal Bridges Museum

For auld lang syne, my Dear/ For auld lang syne/We'll take a cup o' kindness yet/For auld lang syne.

It's time to raise a cup of cheer to 2023. We've rounded up a list of fun happenings around Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. We even found a sober rides program in Rogers, and events happening earlier in the day for kids and folks who never stay up until midnight.

EVENTS

Zing in the New Year -- Don't you "quarry," the Amazeum will Zing in the New Year from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 31 in Bentonville with activities exploring music, sound, and geology with a countdown celebration at the end of the event at the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville.

Noon Year's Eve -- Crystal Bridges Museum hosts a free New Year's Eve party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31 with art-making activities, games, facepainting, photo opps, a magician, music and a toast at noon at Walker Landing. Dress to impress or to just have fun for this free, drop-in event.

New Years for Old People -- Celebrates the ball drop on London time at 6 p.m. with a penny champagne toast for a disco themed party with "one thousand disco balls" and other glitter- and sequin-attired fun from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at at Crisis Brewing Company in Fayetteville.

NYE Ball Drop & Fireworks -- Fort Smith Downtown Business Association hosts a free New Year's Eve party with food trucks, bounce houses, a DJ, and much more starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Pendergraft Park in Fort Smith.

Brew Year's Eve -- A casual NYE party starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31, a champagne toast and a 10,000 balloon drop at midnight happen at Fort Smith Brewing Company in Fort Smith.

New Years Eveee -- With Avery Lee, Fight Dream, Sloeth'n Steady, Bootleg Royal, The Big Sad, The Misdemeanors and Samantha Hunt, 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville.

Saucey New Year -- Arkansauce hosts a two-night rager at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville with Opal Agafia on Dec. 30 and Feed the Dog on Dec. 31. Tickets are $35 for a two-night pass.

All that Glitters -- A NYE party hosted by the legendary Blaze Duvall and the reigning Miss Global World, Fonda LeFemme, starts promptly at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Eureka Live. Tickets are $40 and selling fast. Tickets not claimed by 7:30 p.m. will be resold.

Goblin Ball -- With Eureka Strings, Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs and the Gary Lawrence Band starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Pine Mountain Jamboree Theater in Eureka Springs. Attire is ballroom plus goblin or fairy attire. Some costumes available. The Goblin Ball is is BYOB.

Rock the Bells -- Celebrating the final night of the 50 year anniversary of hip-hop with strictly old school hip-hop, house and electro breaks and beats with DJs, dance battles, cyphers and best dressed contest. Doors open at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Bentonville Taproom. Tickets are $15 at Eventbrite.com.

Sip 'n Paint in the new year -- A Sip 'n Paint New Year's Eve party happens from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting Dec. 31 with MY-T-BY-DESIGN at Six Twelve Coffeehouse and Bar in Fayetteville. No prior painting experience is required. Tickets are $25 at Eventbrite.com.

New Years Eve @ The Record -- A casino night with live music from Boom! Kinetic, food and more. Tickets are sold out for the party starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Record in Bentonville.

Now That's What I Call a New Year's Party -- With live music from Lost Wax (Kansas City) and DJ Zero Cool, a midnight champagne toast, confetti and balloon drop. The party starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at JJ's Live in Fayetteville.

Vibrate higher in the new year -- A New Year Intention Setting Ceremony and Crystal Bowl Sound Bath from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at The Sage Elephant in Rogers. $15. Tickets at Eventbrite.

FYI

Ride Sober

Cottrell Law Office in Rogers is offering a free Sober Holiday Rides program that reimburses drivers up to $25 via PayPal who take a taxi or other ride-sharing service home during eligible holidays. Rides must be taken within Rogers or Joplin, Mo., between 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and 10 a.m. Jan 1. Participants must be of legal drinking age to qualify. Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination and limit one reimbursement per household. Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 100 submissions in 2023. To be reimbursed, participants must send their receipt, a photocopy of their valid driver's license, and a PayPal-associated email address within seven days of the eligible holiday to Free Sober Holiday Rides, Cottrell Law Office, 117 S. Second St., Rogers 72756. Information at cottrelllawoffice.com/about/free-sober-holiday-rides/