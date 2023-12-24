Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Panel discussion on national issues. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Panel discussion on national issues. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Former Vice President Al Gore; Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.



