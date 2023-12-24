NFL Capsules

Browns at Texans

Noon (CBS)

LINE Browns by 2 1/2

SERIES Texans lead 7-6; Browns won at Texans 27-14 on Dec. 4, 2022

LAST WEEK Browns beat Bears 20-17; Texans won at Titans 19-16 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(10) 123.7RUSH100.3 (21)

(21) 206.3PASS253.4 (5)

(17) 330.0YARDS353.7 (10)

(T12) 22.1POINTS21.9 (T14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(11) 102.2RUSH93.5 (6)

(1) 158.9PASS239.1 (25)

(1) 261.1YARDS332.6 (16)

(12) 20.6POINTS21.1 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been ruled out for a second week as he recovers from a concussion. Veteran Case Keenum will start after leading Houston to an overtime win last week at Tennessee.

Lions at Vikings

Noon (Fox)

LINE Lions by 3

SERIES Vikings lead 80-41-2; Lions beat Vikings 34-23 on Dec. 11, 2022

LAST WEEK Lions beat Broncos 42-17; Vikings lost at Bengals 27-24 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(2) 140.9RUSH98.6 (23)

(4) 253.5PASS248.8 (7)

(3) 394.4YARDS347.4 (11)

(5) 27.3POINTS20.7 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(8) 95.9RUSH92.0 (5)

(18) 225.0PASS224.0 (17)

(14) 320.9YARDS316.0 (12)

(23) 23.6POINTS19.2 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH The Lions can clinch the NFC North by beating the Vikings today. It would be their first division title since 1993. Detroit can also secure a spot in the playoffs with a loss by Seattle, which is at Tennessee.

Packers at Panthers

Noon

LINE Packers by 4 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 10-6; Packers beat Panthers 24-16 on Dec. 19, 2020

LAST WEEK Packers lost to Buccaneers 34-20; Panthers beat Falcons 9-7

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(20) 103.0RUSH106.1 (17)

(17) 225.7PASS164.9 (31)

(18) 328.7YARDS270.9 (30)

(T18) 21.4POINTS14.7 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(30) 138.8RUSH117.9 (20)

(12) 211.1PASS173.7 (3)

(23) 349.9YARDS291.6 (3)

(T17) 21.5POINTS24.9 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH The Packers are 6-8 and facing an uphill battle to make the NFC playoffs after back-to-back losses to the Giants and Buccaneers. Carolina is 2-12 and was eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago.

Colts at Falcons

Noon

LINE Falcons by 1 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 15-2; Colts beat Falcons 27-24 on Sept. 22, 2019

LAST WEEK Colts beat Steelers 30-13; Falcons lost at Panthers 9-7

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(13) 114.7RUSH126.4 (9)

(18) 224.9PASS200.8 (23)

(13) 339.6YARDS327.2 (19)

(8) 24.6POINTS18.4 (T26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(26) 127.4RUSH112.2 (15)

(14) 220.1PASS199.5 (8)

(21) 347.5YARDS311.7 (10)

(27) 24.5POINTS19.9 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Indianapolis has won five of its past six games, climbing from the AFC South basement into a three-way tie atop the division with Jacksonville and Houston. Jacksonville is at Tampa Bay, while Houston hosts Cleveland.

Seahawks at Titans

Noon

LINE Seahawks by 2 1/2

SERIES Titans lead 23-19; Titans won at Seahawks 33-30 in OT on Sept. 19, 2021

LAST WEEK Seahawks beat Eagles 20-17; Titans lost to Texans 19-16 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.TITANS (RK)

(28) 92.6RUSH104.0 (18)

(15) 230.4PASS189.7 (24)

(20) 322.9YARDS293.7 (26)

(T18) 21.4POINTS18.4 (T26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.TITANS (RK)

(25) 127.3RUSH112.9 (17)

(24) 236.4PASS226.4 (21)

(28) 363.7YARDS339.3 (19)

(24) 23.9POINTS21.5 (T17)

WHAT TO WATCH Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) is expected to start after missing the past two weeks. Also, Tennessee may go to the veteran Ryan Tannehill at QB if rookie Will Levis (sprained left ankle) can't go.

Commanders at Jets

Noon

LINE Jets by 3

SERIES Commanders lead 8-4; Jets won at Commanders 34-17 on Nov. 17, 2019

LAST WEEK Commanders lost at Rams 28-20; Jets lost at Dolphins 30-0

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.JETS (RK)

(24) 98.4RUSH85.1 (30)

(13) 234.9PASS170.0 (30)

(16) 333.4YARDS255.1 (32)

(23) 20.1POINTS14.4 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.JETS (RK)

(21) 119.7RUSH127.9 (27)

(32) 264.8PASS170.4 (2)

(32) 384.5YARDS298.4 (7)

(32) 30.2POINTS20.5 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH This game features the NFL's 32nd-ranked defense (Commanders) against the 32nd-ranked offense (Jets). The Jets will start Trevor Siemian at QB as Zach Wilson is recovering from a concussion.

Jaguars at Buccaneers

3:05 p.m.

LINE Jaguars by 1 1/2

SERIES Jaguars lead 4-3; Buccaneers won at Jaguars 28-11 on Dec. 1, 2019

LAST WEEK Jaguars lost to Ravens 23-7; Buccaneers won at Packers 34-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.BUCS (RK)

(26) 98.0RUSH90.6 (29)

(9) 244.0PASS224.3 (19)

(12) 342.0YARDS314.9 (23)

(T10) 22.8POINTS21.1 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.BUCS (RK)

(12) 103.6RUSH96.0 (9)

(29) 256.6PASS263.9 (31)

(27) 360.1YARDS359.9 (26)

(21) 22.4POINTS20.7 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jaguars are trying to avoid a four-game losing streak and potentially lose their lead in the AFC South. They are 2-0 against the NFC South, having already beaten Atlanta in London and won at New Orleans.

Cardinals at Bears

3:25 p.m.

LINE Bears by 4 1/2

SERIES Bears lead 57-29-6; Cardinals won at Bears 33-22 on Dec. 5, 2021

LAST WEEK Cardinals lost to 49ers 45-29; Bears lost at Browns 20-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDSVS.BEARS (RK)

(7) 131.8RUSH134.4 (5)

(29) 174.5PASS183.5 (27)

(24) 306.3YARDS317.9 (22)

(25) 18.5POINTS20.5 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDSVS.BEARS (RK)

(31) 139.6RUSH79.8 (1)

(13) 219.3PASS239.2 (26)

(25) 358.9YARDS319.0 (13)

(31) 26.9POINTS23.5 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears DE Montez Sweat has a chance to finish the season leading two teams in sacks, with 6 1/2 in eight games for Washington and six in six games since a trade to Chicago. He had a career-high 2 1/2 sacks last week.

Patriots at Broncos

7:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

LINE Broncos by 7 1/2

SERIES Broncos lead 31-23; Broncos won at Patriots 18-12 on Oct. 18, 2020

LAST WEEK Patriots lost to Chiefs 27-17; Broncos lost at Lions 42-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(25) 98.4RUSH112.7 (14)

(26) 186.9PASS187.1 (25)

(28) 285.3YARDS299.8 (25)

(32) 13.3POINTS21.7 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(2) 84.9RUSH146.9 (32)

(16) 223.4PASS235.5 (23)

(8) 308.3YARDS382.4 (T30)

(16) 21.4POINTS25.1 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH The Broncos are 7 1/2-point favorites, the largest margin they've been favored by all season. They'll likely be favored to beat the Chargers and Raiders over the next two weeks as they seek to snap a six-year streak of losing records.