BASKETBALL

Michigan State PG shot

A Michigan State point guard is recovering after he was shot while on holiday break near his hometown. Freshman Jeremy Fears was shot in the leg sometime late Friday or early Saturday morning in the Joilet, Ill., area, according to a statement from the university. Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said in the statement that Fears underwent surgery Saturday morning and was resting comfortably. The Joliet Police Department did not immediately respond to voicemail and email messages from The Associated Press seeking details about the incident. The department had posted nothing about the shooting on its social media accounts as of early Saturday afternoon. Fears recorded a career-high 10 assists in the Spartans' 99-55 victory over Stony Brook on Thursday. Players dispersed for the holiday break after that game. Fears, a 6-2, 190-pound former five-star recruit out of Joliet West High School, has appeared in all 12 of Michigan State's games this season. He is averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

UConn center injures foot

No 5. UConn will be without star center Donovan Clingan for about a month because of a right foot injury, the school said Saturday. The 7-2 sophomore was hurt coming down under the basket during the second half of the Huskies' 15-point loss at Seton Hall on Wednesday. Tests showed Clingan hurt a tendon in the foot, the school said in a statement that did not elaborate on the extent of the injury. Clingan missed a month of the preseason with an injury to the same foot, but UConn Coach Dan Hurley said Friday that the two injuries are not related. Clingan is averaging just under 14 points and a little more than six rebounds a game.

BASEBALL

Padres, reliever reach deal

Japanese reliever Yuki Matsui agreed Saturday to a five-year contract with the San Diego Padres. At 5-8, he becomes one of the shortest pitchers in the major leagues. The 28-year-old left-hander was a five-time All-Star in Japan for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, leading the Pacific League in saves in 2019, 2022 and this year. He had a career-best 39 saves with a 1.57 ERA and 2-3 record this season, striking out 72 and walking 13 in 57 1/3 innings. He has a 2.40 career ERA, 236 saves and a 1.11 WHIP. He is the youngest pitcher in the Japanese major leagues to reach 200 saves.

FOOTBALL

NMSU's Kill steps down

New Mexico State Coach Jerry Kill is stepping down after two successful seasons and will be replaced by receivers coach Tony Sanchez. Kill, who had health issues at a previous stop, announced his decision on Saturday. Kill led New Mexico State to consecutive bowl games for the first time in 60 years and had the second-highest two-season win total in program history by going 17-11. The Aggies won 10 games this season for the first time since 1960 before losing to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl. New Mexico State was Kill's first head coaching job since he stepped down at Minnesota in 2015 after having multiple seizures on the sideline. He also served as TCU's interim head coach the final four games of the 2021 season after Gary Patterson's departure.

Eagles fined $100,000

The Philadelphia Eagles were fined $100,000 by the NFL for the incident involving Dom DiSandro that got their chief security officer removed from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season, league sources told The Philadelphia Inquirer. The team declined to comment. DiSandro had initially been given a one-game ban for the Cowboys game in Texas, but the NFL ruled last week to restrict his access for the final four games. He can still be at the stadium and perform all of his other game-day duties involving team security. He can also return to the sideline for the playoffs. But the league has come down hard on the long-time Eagles official and his team in the aftermath of a brief sideline altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Arkansas Razorbacks) on Dec. 3. Greenlaw had just body slammed wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground when he got up and a nearby DiSandro stood in between the players. DiSandro touched Greenlaw's jersey and the 49ers linebacker responded with an outstretched hand that glazed DiSandro in the face. Greenlaw was penalized for the excessive tackle and ejected from the game for hitting a non-player or coach on the sideline. DiSandro eventually was forced to leave as well.

Bears' K signs extension

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos has signed a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. The Bears announced the deal on Saturday. General Manager Ryan Poles said Santos' "consistency and dependability will help us continue to elevate." The 32-year-old Santos is 27 for 29 on field goals and 24 for 26 on extra points heading into today's game against Arizona. He is 6 for 6 on field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards this season. Going into this weekend, he was tied for fourth in the NFL in field goals made and tied for 11th among kickers in total points scored at 105. The 5-8 Santos played for Tulane University before breaking into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014. He is 212 for 248 on field goals and 275 for 290 on extra points for his career.

BOXING

Joshua wins by TKO

Anthony Joshua stopped Otto Wallin with a fifth-round technical knockout and Joseph Parker stunned Deontay Wilder in a unanimous decision in a heavyweight doubleheader at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. The doubleheader was expected to set up a March bout between Wilder and Joshua. Instead, it appears Parker is a position to step up in March, with the winner of that fight hoping to get a shot at the undisputed championship, which will be decided Feb. 17 when Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk meet in Saudi Arabia. The heavyweight division hasn't been unified this century. The 31-year-old Parker looked like the better fighter throughout, while the 38-year-old Wilder looked his age in a matchup of former heavyweight champions. Parker (34-3-0) dominated from the start, landing powerful punches with his right hand while keeping Wilder on his heels with a smart and methodical approach.

SOCCER

EPL has first female referee

The English Premier League has its first female referee and Burnley Manager Vincent Kompany called it a "milestone moment" on Saturday. Rebecca Welch controlled Burnley's 2-0 win at Fulham. Welch was applauded by spectators as she emerged from the tunnel at Craven Cottage. She previously made history when she refereed an FA Cup fixture in 2022 and a second-tier Championship match in 2021. Welch has already worked as a fourth official in the Premier League in November. Welch has been a referee since 2010, initially balancing the role with her job in the National Health Service before becoming a full-time match official.