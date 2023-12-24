OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Charity Ball’s record funding goes to Mercy Health Foundation Fort Smith; Cherokee Nation pledges support to 2024 campaign

Christmas came early for Mercy Health Foundation Fort Smith as Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced an investment in Mercy Health Fort Smith's plans for a state-of-the-art cancer center and Charity Ball guests helped set a fundraiser record at the Charity Ball on Dec. 8 at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

"We will be able to inject $8 million into the Mercy Foundation ... for the purpose of stamping out and standing up to cancer in a way that no other region in this great United States of America has ever seen," Warner told those gathered.

The Cherokee Nation gift will go to help support a campaign the foundation will launch in early 2024 to establish a "modern, free-standing, state-of-the-art cancer center," Patrick Pendleton, Mercy Health Foundation executive director said. "Any initiative of this size will take significant philanthropic support. Mercy Health Foundation Board of Directors, Mercy administration and the Cherokee Nation are all very excited for what is to come."

Backers contributed more than $750,000 at the benefit ball "to help us continue providing exceptional care in the River Valley, including $194,000 through direct appeal, which benefits our high-risk oncology clinic," organizers said.

"The establishment of a dedicated High-Risk Cancer Care Clinic represents a significant step forward in enhancing the experience and outcomes for patients likely to develop cancer or in the early stages of the disease," according to a news release.

The clinic's scope of services will include genetic testing, specialized oncology care and education and training, which will lead to improved treatment plans, outcomes and lower healthcare costs. Mercy currently offers the GRAIL Galleri blood test, which can detect 50 different cancers.

The importance of genetic testing has been demonstrated in breast cancer patients, "but now we know the importance of genetic testing our colon cancer patients, our ovarian patients, our pancreatic patients," so the pathogenic mutations can be identified before the patient ever gets cancer, Kathy Milam, Mercy nurse practitioner, said in the special appeal video shown at the benefit.

"To be able to identify patients who are are at risk, intervene to help them reduce their risk for having cancer -- as opposed to treating cancer that's already developed, through surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy and other treatments to intervene ahead of time," Dr. Daniel Mackey, Mercy medical oncologist, said in the special appeal video shown at the benefit. "We are saving lives."

Choctaw Casino and Resort - Pocola was the gala's presenting sponsor with Pernod Ricard sponoring the Defrost After Party.

Other sponsors included Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc. as founding sponsor; principal sponsors -- avad3 Event Production and Diamond Center Jewelers; investor sponsors -- 5News; City of Fort Smith; Homewood Suites; Mercy; Pruitt Tool; River Valley Democrat-Gazette; Sodie's Wine and Spirits; and William Thomas & May Pitman Hennessy Foundation; and centerpiece sponsor Methodist Village Senior Living.

Wendy and Chris Cotner (from left), Bennie and Tammara Robinette, Britta Erickson and Ryan Studdard, Jennifer Hammons and Jerry Anglin, Kathryn and Terry Hollister and Chrystal Tom help represent Choctaw Casino & Resort Pocola in support of Mercy Health Foundation Fort Smith at the Charity Ball on Dec. 8. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Christa Polk (from left), Mick Weiss, Heidi Kertesz, Jen Anglin, Teresa Attee and Joshua Briggs help represent Pernod Ricard at the Charity Ball in support of the Mercy Foundation FS on Dec. 8 at the Fort Smith Convention Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Mercy Health Foundation Fort Smith Board President Scott Clark and wife Deborah enjoy the Charity Ball on Dec. 8. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Mercy Arkansas Communities President Ryan Gehrig and wife Kristen stand for a photo at the Mercy Health Foundation Fort Smith Charity Ball on Dec. 8. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Pamela Tyler (from left), Greg and Carol Kigar, Landy and Bennie Westphal, Caroline and Scotty Durham and Kristen Christy. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Patti Kimbrough (left) and Jennifer Terry enjoy the Charity Ball on Dec. 8 at the Fort Smith Convention Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Nancy and Harry Robinson (from left) and Tim and Lori Shields attend the Mercy Health Foundation Charity Ball on Dec. 8. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

