100 years ago

Dec. 24, 1923

Dr. J. H. Bux, state veterinarian, has issued a warning to all people buying mules or horses from another state to have them tested for glanders before being brought into the state. The warning follows the recent discovery of the disease in six herds of mules in the Louann oil field district of Ouachita county, Dr. Bux said. Dr. C. D. Stubbs, one of the field inspectors in the state veterinarian's office, returned from Louann the latter part of last week and reported that 22 head of mules had been destroyed recently because of glanders. The disease is highly communicable to mules and horses, and may be transmitted to man, Dr. Bux said. The fact that there is no known cure for it makes it necessary to destroy animals found affected with it.

50 years ago

Dec. 24, 1973

There is a surplus of Christmas trees at Little Rock this year -- a situation that brings no cheer to the people who sell them. Sunday afternoon, hundreds of trees remained on sale lots that in recent years had depleted their stocks by December 23. Business was so slow that several lots had closed. Tree salesmen put the blame on factors ranging from the growing popularity of artificial trees to a lack of enthusiasm resulting from the energy shortage, a tightening economy and attending crises.

25 years ago

Dec. 24, 1998

"Where the news comes first" became the first Arkansas news media Internet site to be altered by computer hackers Tuesday. It forced KARK-TV, Channel 4 in Little Rock, to shut down the Web site. The site's home page, at www.kark.com, said Wednesday that it was down for a "major renovation" and to "check back soon." Because of the holidays and the weather, KARK officials had left their offices Wednesday morning and could not be reached for comment. "We are sorry to report that it was necessary to take this Web site from KARK for a little while," wrote the hackers, calling themselves "RaGE TilL DaWN."

10 years ago

Dec. 24, 2013

Flurries dusted Northwest Arkansas on Monday afternoon, and meteorologists predicted more snow to fall across the northern tier through the night while other areas are cleaning up from tornadoes that preceded the cold front. Officials identified the St. Francis County woman who died in a tornado Saturday as Charlene Lewis, a nurse who worked at Crittenden Memorial Hospital in West Memphis. ... The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed that the EF2 tornado, a 300-yard-wide twister with winds up to 130 mph, cut a 15.6-mile-long path through the county. ... The weather service confirmed two other tornadoes in Arkansas. An EF1 twister with winds up to 110 mph traveled about 1.5 miles near Redfield in Jefferson County on Friday evening. Another EF1 tornado touched down near Dermott at the Chicot and Desha county lines Saturday before crossing the Mississippi River.