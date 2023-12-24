Pistons match NBA record

NEW YORK -- The Detroit Pistons matched the NBA record for the longest losing streak in a single season, falling 126-115 to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night for their 26th consecutive loss.

The Pistons joined the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers, dropping to 2-27 in their first season under Monty Williams. They were in the game in the second half before the Nets put them away with a 15-0 run to open a 21-point lead and ensure that Detroit would remain winless since Oct. 28.

The teams will meet again Tuesday night in Detroit, with the Pistons nearing the overall longest skid in league history. The 76ers lost 28 consecutive games from late in the 2014-15 season through early 2015-16.

Mikal Bridges had 29 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds for the Nets, who had seven players with 10 or more points and snapped their five-game losing streak. Cam Thomas scored 20 points.

The Nets shot 52% from the floor, showing plenty of energy in their second night of back-to-back games after losing to the NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Friday. They got some easy baskets thanks to the Pistons, whose 14 turnovers led to 22 points.

The Pistons were within two midway through the third quarter before a quick seven consecutive points by the Nets pushed the lead back to nine. It was still just 88-82 with under three minutes remaining, but Royce O'Neale made a three-pointer and Day'Ron Sharpe followed with consecutive baskets to trigger a 10-0 finish to the period that made it 98-82.

Thomas scored the first five of the fourth quarter to make it 103-82, giving the Nets their largest lead.

Jaden Ivey scored 23 points for the Pistons, who started 2-1 in their first season under Williams before their free fall toward infamy. Cade Cunningham finished with 22 points after being limited to just 11 minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls.

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) and guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)



Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) reacts after making a 3-point shot against Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)



Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) scores against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

