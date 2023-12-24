Red Wolves’ comeback thwarted in final minute





MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- A late fourth quarter comeback that came up short and a controversial offside call on an onside kick attempt contributed to Arkansas State falling to Northern Illinois 21-19 on Saturday in the Camellia Bowl at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

Northern Illinois dominated time of possession, controlling the ball for 40:25, while Arkansas State had possession for 19:35 and only ran a total of 57 offensive plays. Antario Brown was the workhorse for the Huskies, rushing for 132 yards on 25 carries.

But the game figures to be remembered for an offside penalty against the Red Wolves' Adam Jones with 1:10 remaining on an onside-kick attempt that was recovered by ASU's Melique Straker. The call left ASU Coach Butch Jones red in the face and took away an opportunity for the Red Wolves to complete a comeback.

After the 5-yard penalty, Arkansas State's second onside attempt was recovered by the Huskies, who ran out the clock.

"What you look for in an officiated crew is command of the moment," Jones said of the call. "When they're looking at you and they can't tell you what happened, as a coach, it's very disturbing."

Jones admitted during the postgame news conference he hadn't yet seen the replay closely enough. He said he was just going off what other people had told him at that moment.

"You let the kids decide the games," Jones said. "If he was offsides, then he was offsides. If he wasn't, if it's a bang-bang call, then let it play. That's what experienced, really good officiating crews do. This crew is obviously a good crew, because they were here. So I can't say anything derogatory towards that."

The game was action-packed in the first half, with 34 of the 40 total points scored in the game occurring in the first 30 minutes.

Northern Illinois received the opening kickoff and marched for the game's first score. Rocky Lombardi connected with Grayson Barnes for an 18-yard touchdown pass over the middle, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:51 off the clock.

The Huskies attempted a 2-point conversion, but Gavin Williams was stuffed at the goal line by ASU's Trevian Thomas.

Arkansas State had a promising drive on its first offensive possession, but Jaylen Raynor's pass for Jeff Foreman was tipped and intercepted by Northern Illinois cornerback JaVaughn Byrd at the Huskies' 4.

Three plays later, Thomas picked off Lombardi at the Northern Illinois 42 with 6:07 left in the first quarter. On the next play, Raynor hooked up with Corey Rucker for a 42-yard touchdown. Dominic Zvada's extra point gave the Red Wolves a 7-6 advantage.

The Huskies responded to regain the lead at 13-7 with another extended drive that concluded in a 6-yard touchdown run from Lombardi with 1:24 left in the first quarter. The drive covered 75 yards on nine plays was aided by two personal foul penalties against the Red Wolves.

On the third play of the second quarter, Raynor was stopped short on fourth and 1 at the Huskies' 13. After moving into ASU territory, Northern Illinois went into its bag of tricks and produced a touchdown.

Facing a fourth and 4 at the Red Wolves' 32, Northern Illinois lined up for a 49-yard field-goal attempt.

Punter Tom Foley, the holder on the attempt, took the snap and flipped the ball to kicker Kanon Woodill, who outran the Red Wolves defenders into the end zone with 9:42 left in the first half.

"We rehearsed that a lot prior to the game," Woodill said. "It opened up exactly how it was planned. I didn't have to do much guess work. I just saw what I saw and I hit it. Just took it all the way."

Another trick play on the 2-point conversion gave the Huskies a 21-7 lead as Lombardi found Treyvon Rudolph for the successful conversion. Trick plays and a diversified mix of formations and motions kept the Red Wolves off-guard throughout the first half.

"The helmet communication was outstanding," Northern Illinois Coach Thomas Hammock said, referring to radio communication allowed in non-College Football Playoff bowls after the NCAA passed a resolution this summer. "We were able to put a lot more offensive shifts and motions in the game plan knowing that we had the communication. It thought the guys executed at a high level. We played clean offensively. We did the things necessary to win the game."

A 28-yard field goal by Zvada trimmed the Huskies' lead to 21-10 with 6:30 left in the second quarter. Sami Johnson later picked off a Lombardi pass and returned it 28 yards to the ASU 41 with 25 seconds left in the half.

Following three straight completions by Raynor, Zvanda connected on a field goal from 45 yards out as time expired in the half to pull the Red Wolves within 21-13.

Neither team scored in the third quarter that saw five punts total. Woodill missed 23-yard field-goal attempt off the right upright with 55 seconds left in the quarter.

Early in the fourth, the Red Wolves had a promising drive end after Raynor was sacked on third and 4 by Jalonnie Williams and Raishein Thomas at the Huskies' 43, forcing an ASU punt.

Raynor finished the game completing 16 of 30 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. He also led the Red Wolves in rushing yards with 49. ASU running backs Ja'Quez Cross and Zak Wallace were held to a combined 49 yards on 13 carries.

"We only had 57 total plays," Jones said of the lack of rushing yards. "They [Northern Illinois] controlled the time of possession. They really controlled the tempo of the game."

Northern Illinois used its rushing attack to drain 7:32 off the clock in the fourth quarter on a 10-play drive. The possession ended in a punt, but the Red Wolves did not get the ball back until 3:52 remaining.

Facing the 21-13 deficit, Raynor led ASU on a nine-play, 86-yard drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Rucker with 1:14 left to cut the deficit to 21-19. Rucker finished with 5 receptions for 107 yards and 2 scores.

Needing a 2-point conversion to tie the game, Raynor missed on a pass that was too high for Reagan Ealy in the back of the end zone.

That set the stage for the onside kick that was recovered by the Red Wolves, but called back by penalty. On the re-kick, Barnes recovered easily for the Huskies.

In a chaotic scene following the failed onside kick, Jones burned one of the three remaining timeouts which could have cost ASU if it was able to get a three-and-out. But a 12-yard run by Brown on first first down sealed the win,

While Jones was clearly aggravated with the end of the game, he conceded that one questionable call did not decide the final result.

"There [were] plays way before that [onside kick] that decided the outcome of the game," Jones said. "That would have given us an opportunity to win the game. But at the end of the day, there was a lot more plays than that last play that really dictated the outcome of the game."





Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) scrambles Saturday under pressure from Northern Illinois defensive tackle James Ester (1) and safety Muhammed Jammeh (21) during the second half of the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. Raynor led the Red Wolves with 49 rushing yards in their 21-19 loss to the Huskies. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Laura Chramer)







Arkansas State wide receiver Corey Rucker (7) scores a touchdown during the first quarter of the Camellia Bowl on Saturday in Montgomery, Ala. The Red Wolves lost to the Huskies, 21-19. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Laura Chramer)









