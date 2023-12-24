Rogers Historical Museum invites visitors to step back in time to Christmases past

When visitors step in to the 1895 Hawkins House at the Rogers Historical Museum, they're seeing a small-town holiday celebration as it might have been.

"We don't know a lot of details about the Hawkins family's personal Christmas activities during their time in history," admits Serena Barnett, director of the Rogers Historical Museum. "However, based on our research of historic Christmas in small town Victorian America, we have chosen a selection of artifacts from the museum collection to decorate the house and help you imagine the joy and cheer of an old-fashioned Christmas in Rogers."

Barnett does know that three generations of the Hawkins family lived in the brick house across from today's museum from 1900 until 1980. At the turn of the 20th century, Francis Cunningham Hawkins owned a livery business, buying, selling and trading horse-drawn buggies and wagons -- not unlike being a car dealer.

Elizabeth Hawkins was a traditional wife and mother, cooking, sewing and raising two children, Frank and Lizzie. She was adamant about sharing the joys of the season with those less fortunate, Barnett says.

"Every year, the Rogers Democrat newspaper reported on the local charities and organizations that helped bring Christmas to families who might not otherwise have much to celebrate," she says. So in the exhibit at the Hawkins House, "there is a box filled with jars of food and a basket of out-grown clothes, an old quilt and a blanket ready for Mr. Hawkins to put in the family buggy and deliver in time for Christmas. The Hawkins family were fortunate to know the joy of giving."

In the kitchen, work seems to be under way for the kind of Christmas dinner that would have been popular in Northwest Arkansas -- boiled ham or roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, sweet crab apple pickles, hot homemade yeast rolls, homemade jams, jellies and preserves, gingerbread, fruitcake and for dessert, apple, pumpkin and pecan pie.

In the front parlor, the tree is decorated with an array of toys, fruit, nuts, and a handmade popcorn and cranberry garland.

"There were always 'oohs and ahhs' when Mr. Hawkins lit the tiny candles on the tree, and Mrs. Hawkins laughingly said, 'even Prince Albert [Queen Victoria's husband] would be impressed with this tree,'" Barnett says.

The piano is ready with Christmas sheet music, and over by the hall tree, Frank and Lizzie have gathered old quilts and carriage blankets to help keep warm on their journey into the country to go skating.

"Skating on the nearby White River was a rare treat as it didn't freeze over very often," Barnett says. "When the river wasn't frozen, many folks skated on shallow farm ponds. Hills for sledding were found east of town, although a more adventuresome soul might try to hold on to a moving horse and buggy!"

The family would have also had a small sled for the younger children, and an old charcoal-burning foot warmer would have been used for the long carriage ride, Barnett says.

In the back parlor, all the work of Christmas is ongoing, with cards under construction at the desk and needlework left out by Mrs. Hawkins, one of the projects she's making for a charity bazaar.

And finally, in the bedroom, Mrs. Hawkins' flannel night gown and Mr. Hawkins' pajamas or long-handled underwear are laying out on the bed. The kerosene lamp is turned down low, and the house is quiet. Before long, both children will be asleep with dreams of sugar plums dancing in their heads.

__

FAQ

'A Rogers Christmas'

WHEN -- Through Jan. 6; hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (closed all city of Rogers observed holidays)

WHERE -- The 1895 Hawkins House at the Rogers Historical Museum, 322 S. Second St.

COST -- Free

INFO -- rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 479-621-1154

__

FYI

Christmas Memories

From Rogers

The Rogers Historical Museum has gathered this timeline of Christmas memories from 1904 to 1964:

1904: Howard Cady, who was playing Santa Claus for the Christmas Eve celebration at the Congregational Church, was handing out gifts from the tree when some cotton on his sleeve caught fire from a small candle. The flames spread to his long beard, but he managed to get the wig off before he was burned. The accident caused quite a commotion among the young folks, but was quickly over and the fun of the evening was resumed.

1906: The Rogers Democrat suggested the following would make excellent Christmas purchases from downtown Rogers merchants: furniture, china, cut glass, jewelry, books, candies, toys, cutlery, photographs, and fruit and nuts.

1908: Local writer and shop owner Tom Morgan sold 1,500 Christmas and holiday souvenir postcards, and could have sold more if the supplies had not run out.

1909: A nine-pound turkey, plum pudding for four, mincemeat for three pies, celery, parsley, a quart of cranberries, a pound of mixed nuts, and three pounds of sweet potatoes had sold the previous year for $1.95. By 1909 the same supplies cost $4.50.

1911: The largest crowd at a city church occurred at the Mission Hall, which was crowded to the limit. Through generous gifts of the congregation, 15 dozen handkerchiefs, 150 pairs of stockings, 100 pounds of candy, three barrels of apples, and 500 presents were distributed.

1918: More than 15 tons of turkey were served to soldiers at Camp Pike in Little Rock. Also on the menu: cranberries, apple sauce, candied yams, creamed potatoes, corn, peas, pickles and olives, celery, fruit salad, lemon, pumpkin, and sweet potato pies, all kinds of cakes, ice cream, fruit punch, coffee and cocoa.

1927: Over 150 underprivileged children were guests of the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs. The day began with a special morning matinee movie at the Victory Theater, and included dinner served by the Women's Progressive Club. Santa Claus handed out gifts from the Christmas tree; each child was given candy, an orange, and Christmas gift or two.

1934: A special program was presented at the high school assembly as students prepared for a two-week Christmas holiday vacation. Dr. Joseph Miller, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, delivered a Christmas talk, and a Christmas story was told by Robert S. Carver. The program also included a marimba solo, Bible reading, Christmas carols, vocal and piano solos, and a piano trio.

1961: Rogers merchants gave away coupons for sleigh rides in downtown Rogers. The giant bright red and silver-trimmed sleigh was large enough to hold 60 children at a time. It was pulled by six Shetland ponies each dressed in a chrome-plated harness with sleigh bells and topped with a bright red plume. Santa was available for personal talks. Christmas music played in the background.

1964: In the 1960s, all eyes were on the space race and even Santa got on board. The Santa Claus Rocket Corporation of Tyler, Texas, made and operated at least three different designs of rocket-inspired vehicles which traveled around the country. Local youngsters enjoyed rides in Santa's rocket ship courtesy of the Rogers Progressive Merchants Association which sponsored the rocket's visit to Rogers and handed out coupons.

-- Source: Rogers Historical Museum

Ashley Sayers, education manager at the Rogers Historical Museum, shows Christmas dinner Saturday Dec. 2 2023 in the dining room of the Hawkins House. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Ashley Sayers, education manager at the Rogers Historical Museum, shows the Hawkins House Christmas trree on Saturday Dec. 2 2023 decorated with hand-made ornaments. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Hawkins House Christmas tree is decorated Saturday Dec. 2 2023 with hand-made ornaments. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Music from a phonograph may have accompanied the wrapping of Christmas gifts. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Donations of food and clothing were a part of Christmases past as they are today. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



The aroma of home-made bread filled kitchens as Christmas dinner was prepared. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Nuts ready for cracking were part of a Victorian Christmas. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

