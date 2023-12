Tournament schedules

Ronnie Brogdon Invitational

At Highland

Maverick Division

Tuesday

GAME 1 Mammoth Spring vs. Izard County, 4 p.m.

GAME 2 Highland vs. Sloan-Hendrix, 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday

GAME 3 Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

GAME 4 Lincoln vs. Cedar Ridge, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 5 Osceola vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

GAME 6 Melbourne vs. Charleston, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 7 The New School vs. Game 1 winner, 8 p.m.

Outlaw Division

Wednesday

GAME 1 Power Center, Tenn. vs. Thayer, Mo., 11:15 a.m.

GAME 2 Springdale vs. Nettleton, 1:45 p.m.

GAME 3 Cabot vs. West Memphis, 4:15 p.m.

GAME 4 Jonesboro vs. Middle Tenn. Christian, 6:45 p.m.

Bank OZK Classic

At Booneville

Wednesday

Girls

GAME 1 Lavaca vs. Paris, 11:20 a.m.

GAME 2 Atkins vs. County Line, 2 p.m.

GAME 3 Prairie Grove vs. Johnson Co. Westside, 4:40 p.m.

GAME 4 Ozark vs. Booneville, 7:20 p.m.

Boys

GAME 1 Shiloh Christian vs. Paris, 10 a.m.

GAME 2 Lavaca at Atkins, 12:40 p.m.

GAME 3 Prairie Grove vs. County Line, 3:20 p.m.

GAME 4 Ozark vs. Johnson Co. Westside, 6 p.m.

Bill Frye Invitational

At Mansfield

Wednesday

Girls

GAME 1 Howe, Okla. vs. Western Yell County, 11 a.m.

GAME 2 Elkins vs. De Queen, 1:40 p.m.

GAME 3 Hackett vs. Waldron, 4:20 p.m.

GAME 4 Mansfield vs. Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Boys

GAME 1 Howe, Okla. vs. Western Yell County, 12:20 p.m.

GAME 2 Elkins vs. De Queen, 3 p.m.

GAME 3 Hackett vs. Waldron, 5:40 p.m.

GAME 4 Mansfield vs. Heavener, Okla., 8:20 p.m.

Bob Denniston Classic

At Mountainburg

Thursday

Girls

Mulberry vs. Cedarville, 2:30 p.m.

Mountainburg vs. Scranton, 5 p.m.

Boys

Mulberry vs. Cedarville, 3:45 p.m.

Mountainburg vs. Scranton, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Girls

Cedarville vs. Scranton, noon

Mountainburg vs. Mulberry, 5 p.m.

Boys

Cedarville vs. Scranton, 1:15 p.m.

Mountainburg vs. Mulberry, 6:15 p.m.

Camden Classic

At Camden

Wednesday

Boys

GAME 1 Longview, Texas vs. Camden Fairview (JV), 4 p.m.

GAME 2 Fordyce vs. El Dorado, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 3 Nevada vs. Hot Springs, 7 p.m.

GAME 4 Camden Fairview vs. Genoa Central, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

Girls

GAME 1 Fouke vs. Fordyce, 4 p.m.

GAME 2 Camden Fairview vs. Genoa Central, 7 p.m.

Boys

GAME 5 Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

GAME 6 Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 7 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 8 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Holiday Hoops Tournament

At Berryville

Wednesday

Girls

GAME 1 Arkadelphia vs. Green Forest, 10 a.m.

GAME 2 Clinton vs. Omaha, 12:40 p.m.

GAME 3 Bergman vs. Shirley, 3:20 p.m.

GAME 4 Berryville vs. Crane, Mo., 6 p.m.

Boys

GAME 1 Arkadelphia vs. Green Forest, 11:20 a.m.

GAME 2 Clinton vs. Omaha, 2 p.m.

GAME 3 Bergman vs. Strong, 4:40 p.m.

GAME 4 Berryville vs. Shirley, 7:20 p.m.

Holiday Classic

At Fort Smith Southside

Thursday

Boys

GAME 1 Van Buren vs. North Little Rock, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 2 Greenwood vs. Bryant, 4:10 p.m.

GAME 3 Fort Smith Northside vs. Little Rock Hall, 5:50 p.m.

GAME 4 Fort Smith Southside vs. Springfield (Mo.) Parkview, 7:30 p.m.

Goldfish Classic

At Lonoke

Thursday

Girls

GAME 1 Quitman vs. Riverview, 10 a.m.

GAME 2 England vs. Melbourne, 1 p.m.

GAME 3 Southside Batesville vs. DeWitt, 4 p.m.

GAME 4 Lonoke vs. Newport, 7 p.m.

Boys

GAME 1 Quitman vs. Wynne, 11:30 a.m.

GAME 2 Riverview vs. Pocahontas, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 3 Southside Batesville vs. Newport, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 Lonoke vs. DeWitt, 8:30 p.m.

Gravette Christmas Tournament

At Gravette

Girls

Wednesday

GAME 1 Bentonville vs. Claremore, 10 a.m.

GAME 2 Dardanelle vs. Jay, Okla., 12:30 p.m.

GAME 3 Gravette vs. Life Way Christian, 3 p.m.

GAME 4 Siloam Springs vs. Dover, 5:30 p.m.

Boys

GAME 1 Haas Hall Bentonville vs. Siloam Springs, 11:15 a.m.

GAME 2 Claremore vs. Dardanelle, 1:45 p.m.

GAME 3 Gravette vs. Life Way Christian, 4:15 p.m.

GAME 4 Jay, Okla. vs. Dover, 6:45 p.m.

Hoops for Hunger

At Russellville

Thursday

Girls

GAME 1 Van Buren vs. Sylvan Hills, 10 a.m.

GAME 2 Lamar vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 1 p.m.

GAME 3 Pottsville vs. Heber Springs, 4 p.m.

GAME 4 Russellville vs. Charleston, 7 p.m.

Boys

GAME 1 Lamar vs. Mills, 11:30 a.m.

GAME 2 Stuttgart vs. LR Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 3 Pottsville vs. Star City, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 Russellville vs. Heber Springs, 8:30 p.m.

Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational

At Pea Ridge

Girls

Wednesday

GAME 1 Fort Smith Southside vs. Providence Academy, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 2 Viola vs. Bauxite, 4 p.m.

GAME 3 Star City vs. Mena, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 Pea Ridge vs. Hamburg, 7 p.m.

Larry Ray Memorial Tournament

At Jessieville

Wednesday

Girls

GAME 1 Magnet Cove vs. Central Ark. Christian, 10 a.m.

GAME 2 Perryville vs. Mount Ida, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 3 Jessieville vs. Danville, 5:30 p.m.

Boys

GAME 1 Hector vs. Magnet Cove, 11:30 a.m.

GAME 2 Mount Ida vs. Cutter-Morning Star, 1 p.m.

GAME 3 Sacred Heart vs. Danville, 4 p.m.

GAME 4 Jessieville vs. Perryville, 7 p.m.

Lendel Thomas Classic

At Harrison

Thursday

Girls

Marshall vs. Highland, 3 p.m.

Harrison vs. Earle, 6 p.m.

Boys

Marshall vs. Earle, 4:30 p.m.

Harrison vs. Carthage, Mo., 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Girls

Earle vs. Marshall, 3 p.m.

Harrison vs. Highland, 6 p.m.

Boys

Carthage, Mo. vs. Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

Harrison vs. Earle, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Girls

Highland vs. Earle, 2 p.m.

Harrison vs. Marshall, 5 p.m.

Boys

Earle vs. Carthage, Mo., 3:30 p.m.

Harrison vs. Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Little Rock Christian Holiday Classic

At Little Rock Christian

Wednesday

Girls

GAME 1 Bryant vs. Lafayette, Miss., 1 p.m.

GAME 2 Rogers vs. Little Rock Parkview, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 3 Little Rock Christian vs. El Dorado, 4 p.m.

Mount Vernon-Enola Classic

At Mount Vernon

Wednesday

Girls

GAME 1 Conway Christian vs. South Side Bee Branch, 10 a.m.

GAME 2 Bigelow vs. West Side Greers Ferry, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 3 Mount Vernon-Enola vs. Rose Bud, 3 p.m.

GAME 4 Concord vs. Nemo Vista, 5:30 p.m.

Boys

GAME 1 Bigelow vs. South Side Bee Branch, 11:15 a.m.

GAME 2 West Side Greers Ferry vs. Conway Christian, 1:45 p.m.

GAME 3 Concord vs. Rose Bud, 4:15 p.m.

GAME 4 Mount Vernon-Enola vs. Nemo Vista, 6:45 p.m.

Northeast Arkansas Tournament

At Jonesboro

Wednesday

Girls

Buffalo Island Central vs. Izard County, 10:30 a.m.

Jonesboro Westside vs. Tuckerman, 1:30 p.m.

Marmaduke vs. Rector, 4:30 p.m.

Pocahontas vs. Rivercrest, 7:30 p.m.

Boys

Riverside vs. Marmaduke, noon

Rivercrest vs. Batesville, 3 p.m.

Buffalo Island Central vs. Rector, 6 p.m.

Valley View vs. Jonesboro Westside, 9 p.m.

Thursday

Girls

Marked Tree vs. Hillcrest, 10:30 a.m.

Batesville vs. Cave City, 1:30 p.m.

Riverside vs. Sloan-Hendrix, 4:30 p.m.

Greene Co. Tech vs. Walnut Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Boys

Marked Tree vs. Corning, noon

Forrest City vs. Tuckerman, 3 p.m.

Bay vs. Crowley's Ridge, 6 p.m.

Brookland vs. Blytheville, 9 p.m.

Sheridan Classic

At Sheridan

Wednesday

Girls

Jacksonville vs. Morrilton (JV), 10:30 a.m.

Sheridan vs. Morrilton, noon

Valley View vs. Alma, 4:30 p.m.

Boys

Jacksonville vs. Watson Chapel, 9 a.m.

Sheridan vs. Bauxite, 1:30 p.m.

Sylvan Hills vs. Alma, 3 p.m.

Sheridan (JV) vs. Alma (JV), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Girls

Valley View (JV) vs. Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Valley View vs. Morrilton, noon

Sheridan vs. Alma, 4:30 p.m.

Boys

Sheridan (JV) vs. Bauxite (JV), 9 a.m.

Jacksonville vs. Bauxite, 1:30 p.m.

Sheridan vs. Alma, 3 p.m.

Watson Chapel vs. Sylvan Hills, 6 p.m.

Friday

Girls

Alma vs. Morrilton, 10:30 a.m.

Sheridan vs. Valley View, noon

Sheridan (JV) vs. Jacksonville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys

Alma vs. Watson Chapel, 9 a.m.

Sheridan vs. Jacksonville, 1:30 p.m.

Bauxite vs. Sylvan Hills, 3 p.m.

Ultimate Auto Group Tournament

At Mountain Home

Girls

Wednesday

GAME 1 Cabot vs. Salem, 3 p.m.

GAME 2 Farmington vs. Mammoth Spring, 3 p.m.

GAME 3 Flippin vs. Dumas, 5:40 p.m.

GAME 4 Mountain Home vs. Paragould, 5:40 p.m.

Wildcat Classic

At Episcopal Collegiate, Little Rock

Wednesday

Girls

GAME 1 Watson Chapel vs. Joe T. Robinson, 3 p.m.

GAME 2 Hot Springs vs. Mount St. Mary, 4:15 p.m.

GAME 3 Episcopal Collegiate vs. eStem, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 Mills vs. Guy-Perkins, 6:45 p.m.

Boys

GAME 1 Pea Ridge vs. LISA West, 3 p.m.

GAME 2 Mayflower vs. Crossett, 4:15 p.m.

GAME 3 eStem vs. Maumelle Charter, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 Episcopal Collegiate vs. Guy-Perkins, 6:45 p.m.