



FOOTBALL

UCA's Barnes declares for draft

University of Central Arkansas wide receiver Jarrod Barnes announced Saturday on social media his intention to declare for the NFL Draft.

Barnes, 5-11, 180 pounds from Cabot, led the Bears with 576 receiving yards last season on 50 catches with 5 touchdowns. He also returned 11 punts for 19 yards and 2 kickoffs for 46 yards for a total of 641 all-purpose yards, placing him fourth on the team behind ShunDerrick Powell, Kylin James and Christian Richmond.

Barnes was the Bears' top receiver in 2022 as well, catching 40 passes for 708 yards and 5 touchdowns. He added 17 punt returns for 260 total yards and 2 more touchdowns.

Cliff Harris Award finalists announced

Josiah Johnson of Ouachita Baptist University, Gary Lewis of Henderson State University, Melvin Smith of Southern Arkansas University and Nathaniel Wallace of Harding University were among the 36 finalists announced Saturday for the Cliff Harris Award, given annually by the Little Rock Touchdown Club to the best defensive players in NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Johnson, a junior safety who played at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, earned second-team All-America honors from The Associated Press and was a first-team all-Great American Conference selection. Wallace, a senior defensive lineman from Bryant, was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, on top of being nominated for the Harlon Hill Trophy -- given annually to the Division II player of the year -- and was the Great American Conference's defensive player of the year. Lewis, a sophomore linebacker from Fordyce, was a first-team All-GAC selection and was named a second team All-American by the AFCA. Smith, a junior cornerback from Bossier City, La., was a first-team All-GAC selection and a first-team AFCA All-American.

The Division II award winner will be announced Thursday. Defensive lineman Tristin Waugh of Grand View (Iowa) University was named the NAIA award winner Dec. 18 and linebacker Owen Grover of Wartburg College (Iowa) earned the Division III award on Dec. 15.

Democrat-Gazette Press Services





