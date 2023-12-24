The most wonderful time of the year

Christmas dominates all other holidays--it's a mix of joy and joy and joy.
I can only think of one Christmas that didn't bring joy, when Vertis and I spent it in Libya without friends or family and only a shortwave radio to listen to the BBC.
OPINION
Today at 1:48 a.m.
