Untimely flags haunt A-State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- A controversial offsides call on a late onside kick that Arkansas State recovered may have generated the most attention in its 21-19 loss to Northern Illinois in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday, but penalties and self-inflicted mistakes hampered the team throughout the game.

The Red Wolves committed six penalties for 48 yards, but the majority of those penalties were early in the game when the Huskies had the momentum and were caused by mental lapses.

On the Huskies' second touchdown drive late in the first quarter, the Red Wolves committed back-to-back personal fouls that allowed free yards before Rocky Lombardi scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to give NIU a 13-7 lead.

Justin Hodges was called for unsportsmanlike conduct following an 11-yard run from Treyvon Rudolph. One play later, Thurman Geathers was called for roughing the passer on a running play to Antario Brown. That penalty moved the ball to the 6-yard line and Lomabardi scored one play later.

"We pride ourselves in being a disciplined football team," ASU Coach Butch Jones said. "In the first half we had five penalties for 42 yards."

On the other hand, Northern Illinois had just three penalties for 25 yards. NIU Coach Thomas Hammock highlighted his team's discipline during his postgame news conference.

"I loved the composure of our football team," he said. "We knew the challenge of playing Arkansas State and what they bring. There was some chippy moments, but we kept our composure. That shows a level of discipline."

Third down

Both teams were successful on third down offensively. ASU converted 7 of its 14 third-down attempts, while NIU converted 7 of its 16 attempts. The Red Wolves allowed the Huskies to convert on several critical third-and-long plays that extended drives.

On the opening drive of the game alone, Northern Illinois converted on three third downs: a third-and-11, a third-and-8, and the drive ended on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Rocky Lombardi to Grayson Barnes on third-and-11.

"The third-down conversions cripple you," ASU Coach Butch Jones said. "It's hard to overcome when you give up a third-and-18. Those are things that when we talk about quality football and winning football, you can't do that."

Athletic kicker

When Northern Illinois kicker Kanon Woodill flashed some speed on a fake field goal that resulted in a 32-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, giving his team a 21-7 advantage.

"It was more than I expected if I'm being honest," NIU cornerback JaVaughn Byrd said of the run from Woodill. "I saw Kanon hit the hole and then I'm looking at the jumbotron and I see him keep running, so I got excited on the sideline. That was probably the most exciting play I've ever seen in my three years here."

While the play was designed to get a first down, even his teammates and coaches were surprised when Woodill made it all the way to the end zone.

"We felt like it was a great opportunity to first of all, to get the first down," Hammock said. "Then when [ASU] overloaded, I said this has a chance to be a touchdown as long as Kanon didn't trip over his over feet."

Bowl experience

Despite the loss and the disappointment in how things went down at the end of the game, Jones made a point to express his appreciation for the experience at the Camellia Bowl and in the city of Montgomery at the post game news conference.

"I would like to thank everyone associated with this great bowl game," Jones said. "The city of Montgomery, everyone. You talk about a great experience for our players. A great learning experience. Everybody here was top notch and treated us with class.

"I would be reminisced if I didn't say thank you to everyone associated with the Camellia Bowl. It was first class, it was outstanding and I hope that we can come back and represent Arkansas State again one day."