4-star LB Bradley Shaw commits to Hogs

Four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw has committed to Arkansas over Clemson and numerous other schools.

Shaw, 6-0 and 220 pounds, of Hoover, Ala., had scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Stanford, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, South Carolina, Tennessee and other programs.

He signed with the Hogs during the early signing period last week before going public with his decison on Christmas Day.

Hoover Coach Wade Waldrop said Shaw is excellent on and off the field.

"He is a hard working quiet humble kid period," Waldrop said. "He's a great player and the best thing a coach can ever say is he's a great player but he's a better person."

Shaw made an official visit to Fayetteville in June and made a return visit for the BYU game on Sept. 16. Also made official visits to Notre Dame and Clemson.

Shaw, who played in the recent Alabama-Mississippi All Star in Hattiesburg, Miss., is expected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 7.

He recorded 109 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hurries and a pass breakup this season.

ESPN rates him the No. 6 inside linebacker and the No. 188 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

He was recruited by Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams, special teams coordinator Scott Fountain and defensive analyst/assistant linebackers coach Jake Trump.

Waldrop said Shaw’s relationship with Coach Sam Pittman and Williams was big.

"I know he thinks a lot of Coach Williams," Waldrop said. "Who can not appreciate Sam Pittman? Who can not appreciate him? As a competitor, as a teammate, that's the type of guy you would want to be in a football setting, in a team environment with. I think those guys have been so good to him in the recruiting process. Obviously, there's something there he really likes."