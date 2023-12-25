Colts’ playoff hopes cooled by Falcons

ATLANTA -- Arthur Smith's goal was for the Atlanta Falcons to remain relevant in the NFC South.

Taylor Heinicke knew the best way to reach that goal was to avoid mistakes.

Heinicke provided the turnover-free leadership at quarterback Atlanta has sought all season, passing for 229 yards and a touchdown to lead the Falcons to a 29-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

"Obviously, the story of the season so far has been, you know, turnovers and self-inflicted wounds and that was kind of our message this week was not beat ourselves," Heinicke said. "Let's make them go beat us. I thought we played a really clean game."

The Falcons (7-8) benched Desmond Ridder this week for the second time this season following two consecutive losses, providing an opportunity for Heinicke to boost the team's fading playoff hopes. Ridder had been unable to avoid turnovers, throwing 10 interceptions with 11 fumbles to go with 10 touchdown passes.

Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes without an interception, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts. Tyler Allgeier added a 31-yard touchdown run. The Falcons' 29 points set a season high.

"He kept the offense in rhythm," Smith said of Heinicke. "We wanted to be aggressive and he certainly executed the plan."

The Colts (8-7) had won five of six to move into a first-place tie in the AFC South, but struggled offensively after opening the game with a long drive capped by Jonathan Taylor's 1-yard scoring run.

The Indianapolis defense had only one sack of Heinicke, while the Colts' Gardner Minshew was sacked six times.

"He did a good job with some movements in the pocket to create some space," said Colts Coach Shane Steichen of Heinicke. "That's what he does. Obviously you want to create that pressure on the quarterback and get those sacks and get those takeaways. Credit to Atlanta."

Minshew faced frequent pressure from the Falcons' pass rush, including on an incomplete fourth down pass from the Atlanta 38 with about 10 minutes remaining.

The Colts' next drive ended with Jessie Bates' interception of Minshew's pass over the middle intended for Alec Pierce. It was Bates' sixth interception of the season.

Minshew completed 20 of 37 passes for 201 yards with one interception.

The Falcons' finish will determine the future of Smith, the third-year coach. Team owner Arthur Blank said this week he would wait until after the regular season to make a decision on Smith's status.

Last weekend's 9-7 loss to last-place Carolina knocked Atlanta out of a first-place tie in the division. The Falcons' fading hopes in the division were helped by New Orleans' 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

"Week to week, everything changes," Smith said.

Rookie Bijan Robinson had 12 carries for 72 yards and a career-high seven catches for 50 yards. Younghoe Koo kicked five field goals.

Indianapolis7030--10

Atlanta7679--29

First Quarter

Ind--Taylor 1 run (Gay kick), 9:24.

Atl--Pitts 24 pass from Heinicke (Koo kick), 7:42.

Second Quarter

Atl--FG Koo 23, 3:23.

Atl--FG Koo 47, :05.

Third Quarter

Atl--Allgeier 31 run (Koo kick), 11:13.

Ind--FG Gay 33, 4:23.

Fourth Quarter

Atl--FG Koo 41, 14:06.

Atl--FG Koo 35, 5:46.

Atl--FG Koo 25, 1:57.

Attendance--69,221.

IndAtl

First downs2023

Total Net Yards262406

Rushes-yards25-9230-177

Passing170229

Punt Returns0-03-11

Kickoff Returns0-00-0

Interceptions Ret.0-01-0

Comp-Att-Int20-37-123-33-0

Sacked-Yards Lost6-311-0

Punts4-48.253-44.667

Fumbles-Lost1-01-0

Penalties-Yards4-294-35

Time of Possession30:3629:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Indianapolis, Taylor 18-43, Minshew 4-31, Goodson 1-15, Sermon 2-3. Atlanta, Robinson 12-72, Allgeier 9-69, Patterson 7-26, Heinicke 2-10.

PASSING--Indianapolis, Minshew 20-37-1-201. Atlanta, Heinicke 23-33-0-229.

RECEIVING--Indianapolis, Downs 6-39, Granson 5-62, Mallory 4-47, Pierce 3-30, Goodson 1-15, Montgomery 1-8. Atlanta, Robinson 7-50, J.Smith 4-32, Pitts 3-49, D.London 3-39, Patterson 2-7, Allgeier 1-19, Miller 1-15, Jefferson 1-13, Hodge 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Atlanta, Koo 49.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)



Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)



Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) heads toward the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)



Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) makes the hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Will Mallory (86) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)



Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 29-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) misses a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 29-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)



Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) intercepts the ball against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

