Cooper’s big day powers Browns

HOUSTON -- After Amari Cooper grabbed a 53-yard reception on the game's first play Sunday, the Cleveland Browns star thought he'd be in for a big day.

It turned out to be the biggest day for a receiver in team history.

Cooper set a franchise record with 265 yards receiving and scored two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion, and the Browns beat the Houston Texans 36-22 to move closer to a playoff berth.

"Not to disrespect their defensive backs [but] everything was flowing well and it kind of seemed a little easy," he said.

Cooper's performance moved him atop the Browns' record book ahead of Josh Gordon, who had 261 yards receiving against Jacksonville on Dec. 1, 2013. It was also the most receiving yards in an NFL game this season. Cooper has 1,250 yards, making him the first receiver in team history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

It was his third 200-yard receiving game, and he joins Terrell Owens as the only players to do it with three teams. Cooper had a 226-yard game with the Cowboys and a 210-yard game for the Raiders.

The Browns can't clinch a playoff spot this week, but at 10-5 they're all but guaranteed to secure just their second postseason appearance since 2002. It's the third time since 1999 that they've reached double-digit wins, doing so in 2007 and 2020.

A win Thursday against the New York Jets will punch their ticket to the playoffs.

"I can't wait. ... We can earn it on Thursday," Coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Joe Flacco threw for 368 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in his fourth start for the Browns, who built a 22-7 halftime lead and cruised to their third consecutive victory.

Cooper, who had TD catches of 75 and 7 yards, credited Flacco for his success.

"To be completely candid, I would attribute most of it to Joe," he said. "He has an incredible feel for the game. He has an incredible arm. ... The best way of explaining it is that we mesh well together."

Houston's playoff hopes took a blow as the Texans fell to 8-7 on a day when Case Keenum threw for just 62 yards with two interceptions in his second start in place of star rookie C.J. Stroud, who's recovering from a concussion. Keenum was replaced by Davis Mills late in the third quarter.

"We just didn't do enough today," the 35-year-old Keenum said. "We got our butts kicked and that's never fun. I hadn't had it like that in a while."

Houston Coach DeMeco Ryans knows the offense must do more but was more disappointed in his defense.

"When you don't get pressure on the quarterback, no matter who's out there it's going to be a long day," he said. "Flacco had a really good day against us. We didn't pressure him at all. He stood back in the pocket. He had all day to throw the football and we weren't where we were supposed to be in coverage."

The Browns took an early lead when Jerome Ford took a direct snap and scored on a 4-yard run on the first possession. Cooper made it 14-0 with his 75-yard TD catch early in the second quarter.

Dameon Pierce cut the lead to seven points when he returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins, who attempted to chase down Pierce during the run, left after that with a hamstring injury, and the Browns didn't attempt an extra point or field goal the rest of the game. Stefanski didn't have an update on Hopkins after the game except to say that he'll have an MRI.

The Browns extended their lead on a 21-yard TD reception by David Njoku with about four minutes left in the first half. Backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson ran for the 2-point conversion to make it 22-7.

Flacco connected with Cooper again on a 7-yard TD with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter, but the 2-point conversion failed.

Duron Harmon picked Keenum off soon after Cooper's second score.

The offense got in the end zone again on the next drive when Kareem Hunt scored on a 1-yard run. Cooper caught the 2-point conversion pass to put the Browns ahead 36-7.

Cleveland71568--36

Houston07015--22

First Quarter

Cle--J.Ford 4 run (Hopkins kick), 13:18.

Second Quarter

Cle--Cooper 75 pass from Flacco (Hopkins kick), 11:54.

Hou--Pierce 98 kickoff return (Fairbairn kick), 11:51.

Cle--Njoku 21 pass from Flacco (Thompson-Robinson run), 4:16.

Third Quarter

Cle--Cooper 7 pass from Flacco (run failed), 2:35.

Fourth Quarter

Cle--Hunt 1 run (Cooper pass from Flacco), 12:31.

Hou--N.Collins 5 pass from Mills (N.Collins pass from Mills), 6:08.

Hou--Beck 1 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 4:12.

Attendance--70,831.

CleHou

First downs2620

Total Net Yards418250

Rushes-yards30-5416-72

Passing364178

Punt Returns2-182-15

Kickoff Returns1-366-183

Interceptions Ret.2-92-0

Comp-Att-Int28-44-226-49-2

Sacked-Yards Lost1-103-33

Punts3-49.3336-44.333

Fumbles-Lost0-01-0

Penalties-Yards9-5510-76

Time of Possession33:3426:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Cleveland, J.Ford 15-25, Strong 5-22, Hunt 7-11, Flacco 2-1, Thompson-Robinson 1-(minus 5). Houston, Singletary 9-44, Mills 2-9, Woods 1-7, Ogunbowale 1-6, Pierce 3-6.

PASSING--Cleveland, Flacco 27-42-2-368, Thompson-Robinson 1-2-0-6. Houston, Mills 15-32-0-149, Keenum 11-17-2-62.

RECEIVING--Cleveland, Cooper 11-265, Njoku 6-44, Moore 2-19, Akins 2-18, Tillman 2-13, Hunt 2-5, Da.Bell 1-6, Bryant 1-6, J.Ford 1-(minus 2). Houston, Schultz 8-61, N.Collins 4-18, Brown 3-38, Singletary 3-19, Jordan 2-27, Woods 2-14, Beck 2-6, Hutchinson 1-18, Pierce 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--None.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches a pass as Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) throws as Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) tackles during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) hauls in a pass for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback D'Angelo Ross (37) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)



Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) celebrates with fellow running backs Devin Singletary (26) and Dare Ogunbowale (33) after returning a kickoff for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) scores a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

