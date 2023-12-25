Dolphins get past Cowboys

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Jason Sanders kicked his fifth field goal of the game, a 29-yarder as time expired, and the Miami Dolphins secured a playoff berth with a 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 293 yards and a touchdown for the AFC East-leading Dolphins (11-4), who beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season. He connected with Tyreek Hill twice on the decisive drive, which covered 64 yards and took the final 3:27 off the clock.

Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving yards, had nine catches for 99 yards after missing last week's victory over the New York Jets with an ankle injury.

Dak Prescott went 20 of 32 for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Cowboys (10-5), who have already clinched a playoff spot but fell a half-game behind Philadelphia in the NFC East.

Prescott put Dallas in front 20-19 with an 8-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Brandin Cooks in the corner of the end zone. But the Cowboys were haunted by their red-zone struggles earlier in the game, including a fumble by Prescott on first-and-goal from inside the 1 on Dallas' first possession.

Sanders' first field goal was a career-long 57-yarder in the first quarter. He added kicks of 52, 54 and 35 yards to help the Dolphins take a 19-10 lead late in the third.

Prescott rallied the Cowboys with some dynamic playmaking. On the go-ahead drive, he completed a pass to Michael Gallup as Miami linebacker Duke Riley was pulling him to the ground at the 21.

After Miami safety DeShon Elliott was flagged for defensive holding in the end zone on fourth-and-goal, Prescott got the ball to Cooks, who hauled in the ball over over All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

CeeDee Lamb caught six passes for 118 yards for the Cowboys, including a 49-yard score in the first quarter.

Raheem Mostert scored his NFL-leading 21st touchdown of the season on a grab from Tagovailoa just before halftime.

Mostert, 31, who was undrafted from Purdue in 2015 and bounced around the league earlier in his career, had 46 yards rushing Sunday to put him over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. He's the Dolphins' first 1,000-yard rusher since Jay Ajayi in 2016.

Dallas will host NFC North champion Detroit on Saturday night.

Miami travels to AFC North leader Baltimore on Sunday in a matchup of the top two teams in the AFC. Baltimore (11-3) is at San Francisco tonight.

Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders, center, celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) stands back to pass as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) is held back by offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) catches a pass to run in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)



Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) walks off the field after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)



Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is stopped short of the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) is congratulated by defensive tackle defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) (94) and punter Jake Bailey, center, after kicking a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram (9) tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, center, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

