Edwin Spears, 49, a "five-star general" of the Nine Trey Bloods street gang with ties to the Lucchese crime family, has been indicted by a federal grand jury that accuses him of attempting to get on a private plane to the United Kingdom with 12 kilograms of cocaine, more than 500 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 THC cartridges and fake IDs, according to court filings.

Aaron Kincy, 24, of Los Angeles, and Corey Christopher, 24; Rasheed Reed, 23; and Armaun Yerger, 23, all of Compton, were arrested in suspicion of stealing more than $200,000 worth of prescription medication and high-end alcohol as part of an organized theft ring.

John Misailidis, a physician double board-certified in internal medicine and pediatrics, said he is "extremely grateful" after learning that the state of Hawaii will pay off $100,000 of his $250,000 student loan debt.

Sherita Harris, who was shot in the head while she was a passenger in a car fleeing from police, is seeking $3 million in damages and claims an officer used excessive force in a federal lawsuit against the Capitol Police in Jackson, Miss.

Vince Fong, a Republican assemblyman of Bakersfield, Calif., who was ruled ineligible to run for Congress, filed a lawsuit in Sacramento County Superior Court, arguing that the California secretary of state's role is to "receive and file" nomination documents, not to render judgments on eligibility.

Glynn Simmons, 71, who spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, was ruled innocent months after prosecutors said key evidence in his case was not turned over to his defense lawyers.

Kimberly Adams, a Fulton County, Ga., judge, ruled that Appen Media Group, which publishes community newspapers in Georgia, did not prove the city of Sandy Springs violated the state's Open Records Act by providing incomplete police reports.

Jasmine Reilly, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson, said officers sustained minor injuries while they attempted to arrest a pro-Palestinian demonstrator who attempted to put a sticker on a police vehicle near Rittenhouse Square.