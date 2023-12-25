LR woman charged after drugs found

A Little Rock woman was arrested early Saturday morning on multiple drug-related felony charges, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Danya Marie Gatlin, 35, was arrested following a traffic stop at 3500 Green Dr. just after midnight.

Gatlin was the passenger in a car that had been pulled over for careless and prohibited driving.

The driver was arrested for methamphetamine possession.

After an officer performed an inventory and probable cause search, the officer determined that Gatlin possessed .07 grams of Fentanyl, 1.55 grams of marijuana, and 2.71 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the report, Gatlin admitted to having swallowed fentanyl.

Gatlin was charged with four felonies, including three for possession of each drug and one for tampering with evidence.

Gatlin has a court date scheduled for Jan. 4.

Police charge man with battery felony

Little Rock police arrested a man Sunday on a felony charge of domestic battery in the third degree against a pregnant woman.

Malik Mack Tolbert, 27, was arrested at 5 a.m. at 43 Warren Drive.

Upon arrival at the address, officers observed an injury sustained by a woman named Oceania Smith.

An investigation determined that Tolbert was the suspect.

Tolbert has a court date scheduled for Jan. 8.