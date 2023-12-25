Magnolia man, 30, killed in car crash

One man was killed in a single-car accident in Magnolia on Saturday, according to a police report.

Luis Santiago, 30, of Magnolia, was killed in the accident that occurred at 6:03 p.m. on Columbia County Road 61.

Santiago was driving a 2016 Ram 1500 when it left the roadway to the south and struck a bridge.

The truck became airborne, then overturned, and came to a rest in a creek on its top side.

Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigating trooper noted that the weather was clear and the road was dry.