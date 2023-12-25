NFL Capsules

Raiders at Chiefs

Noon (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 10 1/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 73-54-2; Chiefs won at Raiders 31-17 on Nov. 26

LAST WEEK Raiders beat Chargers 63-21; Chiefs won at Patriots 27-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(31) 83.7RUSH103.1 (19)

(22) 201.1PASS255.6 (3)

(29) 284.9YARDS358.8 (8)

(24) 18.9POINTS22.8 (T10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(23) 124.9RUSH110.4 (14)

(11) 209.6PASS182.8 (5)

(17) 334.4YARDS293.2 (4)

(10) 20.0POINTS17.5 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chiefs expect Isiah Pacheco to return this week after the running back missed two games to a "cleanup" procedure on his ailing shoulder. He was coming off his best game of the season before the injury, when he ran 18 times for 110 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay. Pacheco is averaging 4.4 yards per carry this season; the Chiefs averaged 3.2 yards per attempt in the two games he was out.

Giants at Eagles

3:30 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Eagles by 13 1/2

SERIES Eagles lead 89-85-2; Eagles beat Giants 38-7 in NFC divisional round on Jan. 21, 2023

LAST WEEK Giants lost at Saints 24-6; Eagles lost at Seahawks 20-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(15) 111.0RUSH128.3 (8)

(32) 150.7PASS227.8 (16)

(31) 261.7YARDS356.1 (9)

(31) 13.5POINTS25.6 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(29) 131.6RUSH94.4 (7)

(19) 225.1PASS255.4 (27)

(24) 356.7YARDS349.9 (T22)

(25) 24.1POINTS24.4 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Eagles QB Jalen Hurts threw two late interceptions at Seattle, finishing 17 of 31 for 143 yards and no touchdowns through the air. Hurts was intercepted on a long throw to A.J. Brown by Julian Love in the final seconds. Afterward, Hurts said the Eagles weren't committed enough and singled himself out. Hurts and Philadelphia's offense surely will be looking to get back on track against the Giants.

Ravens at 49ers

7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE 49ers by 5 1/2

SERIES Ravens lead 5-2; Ravens beat 49ers 20-17 on Dec. 1, 2019

LAST WEEK Ravens won at Jaguars 23-7; 49ers won at Cardinals 45-29

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.49ERS (RK)

(1) 163.8RUSH139.9 (3)

(20) 210.4PASS262.6 (2)

(T4) 374.1YARDS402.6 (2)

(4) 27.4POINTS30.4 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.49ERS (RK)

(10) 102.1RUSH89.4 (3)

(6) 185.7PASS220.6 (15)

(2) 287.9YARDS310.1 (9)

(1) 16.1POINTS16.7 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH The Ravens visit the 49ers in a matchup of the top teams in each conference. This is tied for the latest in the season that teams with sole possession of the best record in each conference played with it also happening in Week 16 of the 2005 season when Seattle beat Indianapolis. Seattle went on to play in Super Bowl XL against Pittsburgh, while Indianapolis lost to the Steelers in the AFC divisional playoffs.