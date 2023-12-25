Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 25, 1923

The value of business transacted by the Little Rock post office for the month of December exceeded all previous records. The retail sale of stamps in one day, Dec. 21, amounted to $5,429.07. The number of greeting cards mailed at the office was 1,109,673 and parcel post articles delivered during the holidays up to and including Dec. 24, numbered 310,000.

50 years ago

Dec. 25, 1973

Twenty-six students from 12 countries are in Little Rock to attend a 10-day seminar on health and educational services for the handicapped. The visit is sponsored by the Little Rock Council for International Visitors. The students, who arrived Saturday and are stationed at the Sam Peck Hotel, come from 22 colleges and universities in the United States. All students are doing graduate work and post doctoral research through scholarships sponsored jointly by their home governments and the State Department's Agency for International Development.

25 years ago

Dec. 25, 1998

Kwanzaa, a nonreligious celebration of African tradition and cultures, begins Saturday. Events are planned throughout Little Rock to celebrate the annual, week-long festival. The Kwanzaa Fashion Expo & Health Fair begins at noon in the food court of Little Rock's University Mall. The free, six-hour fair will feature singing and dancing performances and two fashion shows at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. There will also be health screenings by local medical professionals.

10 years ago

Dec. 25, 2013

WASHINGTON -- In the shadow of the National Christmas Tree, Arkansas wildflowers bloom -- at least until the end of the month. As part of a project to decorate a "Pathway of Peace" in Washington, D.C., these Arkansas flowers are contained inside plastic ornaments and join a host of other ornaments from each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia and a handful of territories, on trees lining a walkway surrounding the National Christmas Tree. The Arkansas Arts Council and the National Park Foundation asked 105 fourth grade students at the Northwest Environmental Studies Academy in El Dorado to design and build an ornament to represent Arkansas at the display. The wildflower ornaments were inspired by the book "Wildflowers of Arkansas" by Carl Hunter.