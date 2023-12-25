Pittman touts new O-linemen

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos were happy to supplement the returning Razorback offensive linemen with five signees, high schoolers Kobe Branham and Zuri Madison and transfer portal adds Keyshawn Blackstock, Fernando Carmona and Addison Nichols.

Blackstock, a Michigan State player in 2022, was the Hogs' first portal commitment, while Carmona (San Jose State) and Nichols (Tennessee) joined the class more recently.

"We felt like we hit big-time on Blackstock early, maybe four weeks ago, whatever that was," Pittman said during his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday. "When Eric got the job, he turned on Carmona. Man he's a great kid, big, very, very aggressive.

"To me, he's us, him and Blackstock. Chip on his shoulder, aggressive. The old Dan Skipper, Travis Swanson, [Frank] Ragnow, [Sebastian] Tretola, that type group. If I don't mention Brey Cook he'll be mad at me. But those type guys.

"And then we needed a center. Obviously we're very happy we have [Amaury] Wiggins here, and he's going to develop as well. It's going to be a heck of a battle in there and all those things, but Addison Nichols and I worked out at Georgia and I offered him that day. Very, very, very talented."

Pittman said the Razorbacks want to add another one or two offensive linemen through the portal, preferably guys who have the ability to snap the ball.

Mateos discussed the importance of having talented centers, touting the position as the tone setter for the unit.

"Center is typically the best brain in the room," Mateos said. "If not, another guy might be close, but you need somebody that can handle a lot of information, digest a lot of pictures, be able to spit out words, be able to translate things, visual ... get 'em out... verbal.

"Gotta be a great communicator, great leader. Center has got to be the first guy to run in to a burning building. He's got to be the guy that is willing to go first, willing to lead, have great volume."

Mateos said a center's demeanor can affect plays.

"Just the way a center makes a call sets the tone for the whole thing," he said. "If he whispers it or says it in a meek way, I think you are setting yourself up for a soft play. If you have a center that sets at the line of scrimmage and makes his ID and has confidence and provides confidence to the rest of the group, you have a chance to come off the ball and be successful. I just think the mental aspect and the leadership part of that position is so important to the game and is really underrated."

Staff chat

Coach Sam Pittman said he wasn't anticipating any other staff changes as the Razorbacks look to bounce back from a 4-8 season in 2023.

"Not that I'm aware of, no," Pittman said when asked about other potential moves.

Pittman dismissed offensive coordinator Dan Enos on Oct. 22, the day after the Razorbacks amassed 200 total yards in a 7-3 home loss to Mississippi State.

Interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton, who helped engineer a 39-36 overtime upset at Florida two weeks after Enos' dismissal, stepped back into his position as receivers coach after Pittman hired former Arkansas Coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator in late November.

Eric Mateos signed on as offensive line coach after Cody Kennedy departed to take the same position at Mississippi State.

Otherwise, assistant head coach and running backs coach Jimmy Smith, special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, tight ends coach Morgan Turner, defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, defensive line coach Deke Adams and defensive backs coach Deron Wilson have all remained in place.

QB battle

The Razorbacks haven't had a long-term quarterback battle in many seasons, and the Arkansas teams led by new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino (2008-11) and Coach Sam Pittman as offensive line coach (2013-15) had either established starters or relatively easy choices at the quarterback spots. But the upcoming spring practice and training camp appears to promise a lively battle.

Returning scholarship players Jacolby Criswell and Malachi Singleton will be challenged by Boise State transfer Taylen Green and 6-5 freshman signee KJ Jackson. All of the signal callers are dual-threat weapons with good arms.

"We've got to get the most reps so Bobby can see them live," Pittman said on signing day. "So we probably will start early. Two-spotting, it doesn't have to be ones and freshmen and then twos and threes, it can be ones and whoever you want to look at on this field.

"We've got three guys there in a battle, and KJ will get in here and he'll jump right in the middle of them too. Each guy has to earn what they get, but we have to give them an opportunity to do that as well. So, we've got to figure all that out. We haven't talked about that. I don't even know if Bobby knows that we two-spot or not yet."

5 in state

The Razorbacks signed five in-state prospects out of the 13 Arkansans who signed with Power 5 programs. That represents one of the lowest percentage of in-state "keeps" for Arkansas football.

Coach Sam Pittman was asked about not securing a big percentage of the in-state talent, which is one of the foundations of his program's recruiting strategy.

"Well, I mean, every year if you don't get them all, you're disappointed," Pittman said. "But at the same time, we had done such a nice job in our recruiting department of having others ready. We wanted to stay as loyal as possible to the kids from the state.

"Sometimes you're not going to get them all and it's disappointing because we feel like for their life and for their career and for their passion, they help us win. But at the same time, we have to make decisions. I'm not telling you we're always right and those things, but we have to make decisions. We make them and we worry about the ones that are here and not the ones that aren't."

KJ odds

A handicapper at Bookies.com came up with odds on the landing spot for three-year Arkansas team captain KJ Jefferson, the holder of many Razorback records, who announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 16.

The oddsmaker set TCU, where former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles handles the quarterbacks and calls the plays, as the favorite to land Jefferson with a 33% chance.

The University of Central Florida, guided by former Arkansas offensive coordinator and Arkansas high school coaching legend Gus Malzahn, was the next favorite at 22.2%.

The other schools with top odds were Miami, Fla. (19%), South Carolina (11.1%), Ohio State (4.8%) and Auburn (4.8%), with any other school favored at 14.5%.

South Carolina features offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, a former Razorback player and assistant coach. The Gamecocks have also already secured Arkansas transfer tailback Raheim Sanders.

Seven honored

The Razorbacks landed seven players on the All-SEC teams compiled by Phil Steele Magazine, which went four teams deep with its choices revealed last week.

The group was topped by defensive end Landon Jackson, a second-team choice who had 44 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Kicker Cam Little, chosen as an honorable mention All-American by Steele, was a third-team All-SEC pick along with return specialist Isaiah Sategna.

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern, receiver Andrew Armstrong, offensive guard Brady Latham and linebacker Chris Paul were all fourth-team picks.

'Edge' play

The Razorbacks went into the signing period with the backing of the "Arkansas Edge" collective that was established to help navigate the name, image and likeness (NIL) space in college football.

Pittman began touting the initiative late in the season and the UA introduced it on Nov. 28.

Pittman said the program has been a help in recruiting.

"It didn't benefit me a lot on the day it was announced when I was going through our team, you know when I was talking to our team, and they're going, 'Oh we've got all this extra money and all this kind of stuff,' " Pittman said. "But yes, it certainly has. We're certainly grateful for all those who gave to that. We needed it. We're using it wisely in the NIL department. But absolutely."