Program in south Arkansas provides free nurse visits to mothers with newborns

Parents in south Arkansas checked on at home for free

Today at 3:07 a.m.

by My Ly

Cristina Swank, then 18, holds her 5 1/2-month-old baby, Sophia Payne, during a home visit by a nurse from the Children First program in Oklahoma City in this Oct. 23, 2014 file photo. Swank said that, when she became pregnant, she didn't know anything about babies, and that she loves the program, which sends home visitation nurses to families expecting their first child. (AP/Sue Ogrocki)

After her third child, a daughter, was born premature in May and spent 22 days in a neonatal intensive care unit, Hannah Rosson was grateful for a program in El Dorado that sends nurses to the homes of mothers with newborns.

At