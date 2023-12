A shooting in Shannon Hills on Tuesday afternoon left one person dead and another wounded, police said.

Officers responded a little after 3 p.m. to the area of Katy Lane, where they located two people who had been shot during some kind of altercation, Shannon Hills police Sgt. Ray Keech said Tuesday evening.

One of the victims died of their wounds, Keech said. Police did not identify either victim, and Keech said he couldn't disclose futher information in the ongoing investigation.