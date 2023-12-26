John Chell, chief of patrol for the New York Police Department, said an officer fatally shooting a Bronx man who slashed his girlfriend and was threatening to cut his mother's throat "saved the life" of the matriarch.

Lori Gregory, president and founder of Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas, said the llamas she provided to calm passengers at the Portland International Airport in Oregon are "very unique animals compared to most other therapy animals."

Setayesh Sahibzada, 13, finished the sixth grade at at Bibi Razia School in Kabul, Afghanistan, with ambitions of being a teacher, but due to the Taliban barring girls from studying beyond sixth grade, she said, "I can't study, I can't go to school."

Colin Vale, 32, a chain saw carver, worked with Colter Burkes, Montgomery Parks' senior urban forester, to transform a nearly 11-foot-long branch from the Linden Oak, the largest white oak tree in Montgomery County that stood for about 300 years in North Bethesda, Md., into a bench.

Julia Salazar, a Democratic state senator of New York's Brooklyn borough, said Beth Jacob Ohev Shalom, a synagogue that was targeted with bomb threats is "a beautiful and historic presence in Williamsburg where Jewish congregants and community members deserve to always feel safe."

Luiz da Silva Braga, the top leader of the largest militia group in the state of Rio de Janeiro better known as Zinho, "was taken for medical forensics and then sent to the state's prison system" after negotiating his surrender with local authorities, federal police in Brazil said.

Justin Sylvia, spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department, said he doesn't "know how" a man was able to rescue his dog and his 39-year-old wife, who was transported to a burn center with critical injuries, during a house fire without suffering any injuries himself.

John Castleton, who leads a team of senior deputy prosecutors who respond to homicide scenes in King County, Wash., said officials are "befuddled as to why" homicides are up and didn't drop to pre-pandemic figures in the Seattle area.