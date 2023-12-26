Japan, U.S. plan

for man on moon

The Washington Post

WASHINGTON -- A Japanese astronaut is likely to land on the moon as part of the Artemis lunar exploration program led by the United States, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

Japan and the United States are making final arrangements, with Japan hoping to see one of its astronauts on the moon by the late 2020s.

So far, only U.S. astronauts have been on the moon. Japan would become just the second country to send an astronaut there.

Japan announced its participation in the Artemis program in 2019. Its activities will include supplying the HTV-X unmanned cargo transport vehicle for the planned Gateway space station and the development of a lunar rover.

Japan has been negotiating with the United States, aiming for its first landing on the moon in the late 2020s. Tokyo and Washington will establish and sign an agreement on the activities of Japanese astronauts on the moon as early as next month, according to several government sources.

Toyota Motor Corp. is playing a leading role in the development of a high-performance exploration vehicle that will enable long-term activities on the moon. Washington is offering the opportunity for at least one Japanese astronaut to land on the moon in return for Tokyo's contribution to the space program, according to the sources.

The two countries are also negotiating for a second Japanese astronaut to also land on the moon, the sources added.

Cold weather sets

records in China

The Associated Press

BEIJING -- Beijing recorded the most hours of sub-freezing temperatures in December in more than seven decades as a cold wave has enveloped northern and central swathes of China, bringing snowstorms and record-breaking temperatures.

A weather observatory in the Chinese capital as of Sunday had recorded more than 300 hours of sub-freezing temperatures since Dec. 11 -- the most since records began, in 1951, according to the official newspaper Beijing Daily.

The city saw nine consecutive days with temperatures below 14 degrees Fahrenheit, the paper added.

Parts of northern and central China have shivered under frigid cold snaps this month, with authorities closing schools and highways several times due to snowstorms.

Temperatures at 78 weather stations across the country hit record lows for the month of December, while average temperatures this month in northern and some central parts of China hit record lows set in 1961, according to the National Meteorological Centre.