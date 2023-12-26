Labor of love takes UA-Fayetteville composer to Carnegie Hall





FAYETTEVILLE -- For Stephen Caldwell, composing "Pre-Existing Condition" was a true labor of love.

He was inspired by the journeys of families with children born with congenital heart disease, like his own, and he's particularly gratified that so many other parents of children with congenital heart disease have recognized their experiences in it.

"It's finding the people who need to hear it, [as] I wrote it for those parents," said Caldwell, an associate professor in the UA-Fayetteville Department of Music and conductor of the nationally renowned Schola Cantorum choir. "This [piece] is very close to my heart, pun intended."

In April 2023, Caldwell took the stage at New York City's venerable Carnegie Hall to conduct a concert of his work, including the New York premiere of "Pre-Existing Condition," which he composed in 2018. Musicians from around the country, including 16 members of Schola Cantorum who premiered the work on campus in 2018, joined the ensemble. The original performance is available on the YouTube video of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's Schola Cantorum.

Caldwell's son, William, was there, hearing the piece written for him for the first time, and "it was special for me to have him in the audience," Caldwell said. The concert was "really well received, and I even received a special note from the Carnegie Hall staff."

Kelsie Everett was part of both the 2018 ensemble that debuted the piece as well as the Carnegie Hall choir in April, and she believes it was particularly meaningful for Caldwell to have some performers who had been with him throughout this process.

"We were part of the journey, so it was a different level for us, because of the emotions," said Everett, who was part of Schola Cantorum all four years of college despite majoring in business rather than music. Everett, who has a business degree from UA-Fayetteville and is currently working on her MBA, knew Caldwell and his wife before the latter was pregnant, then, naturally, through the pregnancy, and the challenges William and his parents faced subsequently, so performing the piece was "surreal, because of the personal connection" to the family.

"I remember the day" Caldwell told his vocalists about William's issues, and that was "a rough rehearsal," she said. "We were all scared and upset for him."

Caldwell "was the only professor I had all four years of college -- I was kind of his right hand when I was president of Schola Cantorum as a senior -- and I love him," she added. "He had an open-door policy, and he was always there for you" as a student.

Everett's life experience was naturally limited as a college student, but she's since gained more perspective on the bond between parents and children.

To be part of the premiere "was amazing," but the Carnegie Hall performance was even more "powerful," said Everett, who continues to pursue her ultimate goal of singing with Disney. Seeing William in his trademark yellow attire -- his favorite color -- at Carnegie Hall, healthy and happy, "I said to myself, 'this is who we are singing for, this little fighter,' and it makes me want to tear up" remembering it.

Seeing William there made the journey -- from debuting the piece to performing again this year in New York -- a "full circle," said Jordan Tyler, who was a senior when Schola Cantorum debuted the piece and also performed at Carnegie Hall. "It's unique, to see how it all evolved."

Schola Cantorum members "were all kind of experiencing it with [Caldwell] in real time, and it was really emotional, because we weren't sure what would happen to William," Tyler said. Performing the piece back then "felt more like a prayer -- we were hoping it would all work out" for the Caldwell family.

Performing in New York, while still emotional, was more "telling the story," and even celebrating that William was now happy and healthy, said Tyler. "Every time you sing a piece, it's different -- you relate to it in a different way -- and my biggest takeaway was how humbling it was."

The event helped to raise money and awareness for several congenital heart disease advocacy groups, such as Conquering Congenital Heart Disease, to whom Caldwell donated his performance fee.

Donating his fee "speaks volumes about him" said Everett, who first met Caldwell when she was considered the state's top high school soprano. "I don't know how he wrote [this piece], but I'm so glad he did."

Caldwell has "not published [this piece], because I want to retain complete ownership of it, and any revenue that comes in, I donate to Conquering [Congenital Heart Disease]," a nonprofit based in Madison, Wisconsin, Caldwell said. "Parents of kids with [Congenital Heart Disease] find each other" -- roughly 40,000 babies are born annually with a congenital heart disease -- "they understand and get the references" in the composition.

The piece is written from the perspective of parents, because "I don't have the perspective of a child" with this malady, he said. "That's not accessible to me."

'WE KNEW SOMETHING WAS UP'

The first line of the piece is "Mister and Missus, I'm going to get the doctor," and -- in many ways -- that was the beginning of this journey for Caldwell and his wife, Maura.

Health care workers struggled to produce quality pictures of William's heart during multiple early ultrasounds, but when a technician told Caldwell and his wife he was going to get a doctor during the third ultrasound, "we knew something was up," he said. That later led to a visit with a specialist, and when a nurse brought a box of tissues to Caldwell and his wife -- prior to the doctor entering the room -- a sense of doom set in amongst the couple.

William had not one, but seven, heart defects, and the question was how long he could survive after birth before "intervention" -- surgery -- became necessary, he said. Rather than risk the time it would take for an ambulance to transport William to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences -- where he'd be born -- Caldwell and his wife opted for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where the delivery and subsequent care could be done in the same place.

They also had family in Pennsylvania -- both are natives of the Keystone State -- and almost immediately after delivery, William was passed to a cardiology team of 30, who stabilized him quickly, he said. While surgery would be necessary eventually, it wasn't then, so the family returned to Arkansas, but, at five weeks old, he began vomiting excessively.

A couple of days later, Maura took William to an already-scheduled appointment with a cardiologist in Lowell, and "things got real, real fast," he said. A helicopter landed in a field to take mother and child immediately to Little Rock, as William "was in heart failure -- he was about as close to gone as you could get."

"We'd been planning to take him" back to the hospital in Philadelphia, "but we ran out of time," he said. A nurse phoned Caldwell to tell him he ought to come to Little Rock -- he was at work -- and "you can't ever be prepared for that kind of thing."

William was in surgery for more than eight hours, ultimately spending 107 days in the hospital -- Maura remained there the entire time -- and needed a feeding tube in order to gain nutrition, he said. "Cardiac kids have a really hard time eating -- it exhausts them."

Released shortly before Christmas in 2016, William soon needed another helicopter ride back to Little Rock for more treatment, he said. Following that second release, "we became cardiac parents, [establishing] an ICU set up in our house."

During surgery to repair his heart in the spring of 2017, doctors discovered additional problems, which they wanted to rectify at that point, but doing so would necessitate stopping William's heart a second time, he said. That required consent of his parents -- "we need your consent" is a common refrain for parents of sick children to hear, and that phrase is a line in the composition -- who gave it, and "fortunately his heart re-started a second time."

William has "been home ever since" that surgery -- "kindergarten went really well" last year -- but "you only 'repair' a heart, not 'fix' it," Caldwell said. During one surgery, doctors had to slice through his pulmonary valve, so it'll always leak and eventually need to be repaired with another surgery, likely in the next handful of years.

"When that is done, his heart will be functionally repaired, but it's full of artificial pieces that have the possibility of failure," he said. "We are the frontline for his heart health for the rest of his life -- we don't know what may happen down the line, so there's a fear that never goes away for us -- but he's exceptionally good at self-regulation, and he's enjoying life like a normal kid."

AN EMOTIONAL OUTLET

For a composer and musician, creating a piece of music based on the experience was "natural" and "cathartic" for Caldwell, he said. It provided an outlet for his emotions -- from anger and stress to love and beauty -- and "I hope the piece speaks for itself."

Caldwell hates when people ask questions like, "How could you deal with that?", and the piece "shows how we dealt with it," he said. "You don't have a choice; you just have to deal with it."

The noises emanating from the various machines in a hospital room actually have a type of rhythm, and during long hours watching and waiting, Caldwell and his wife -- also musician -- would "harmonize" to those sounds, he said. He wrote those notes down one day, and they became part of his composition.

Other experiences -- from the fraught helicopter rides to a nurse kindly and wordlessly providing Caldwell a glass of water and a pat on the shoulder during an especially bruising day -- are also in the composition, he said. The final movement of the 23-minute piece is based on E.E. Cummings' poem "[I carry your heart with me(i carry it in]".

Tyler recalls Caldwell explaining the litany of medical terms of the first movement as Schola Cantorum was learning the piece and feeling overwhelmed.

"He'd become almost an expert," but that verbiage was completely new to most members of the choir, she said. "It all felt very personal, obviously for him, but for us, too, because it was all right in front of us."

Another section details the day the baby in the room next to William died, with Caldwell and his wife witnessing the anguish of that family.

That part "gets me every time," Everett said. "I can't imagine the hell they went through."

A SPECIAL PERFORMANCE

Everett is thankful she'd learned "Pre-Existing Condition" for its debut five years ago, because "I don't know how I would've learned it for the first time" for Carnegie Hall, as it's a highly challenging composition, especially for sopranos like her, who echo the beeping of a ventilator, she said. "I had the luxury of having learned it, so it came back to me, because there was a level of familiarity."

Having learned the piece years before was certainly an "advantage" for the Carnegie Hall performance, seconded Tyler. The composition is "unconventional, visceral, and engaging -- it demands your attention -- but, once you're comfortable with it, it's fun to sing because it's really dynamic."

Despite her busy schedule -- she has a job in the corporate/business world, handles marketing and social media for an antiques store, and sings in a choir -- Everett immediately volunteered for the Carnegie Hall performance when she learned about it.

"It was so exciting to sing this piece again with all the emotion behind it and thrilling to be under Caldwell's direction again," she said. The more she performs in other ensembles, the more she's realized that in Schola Cantorum under Caldwell, "you're working with one of the best choirs and conductors you'll ever be part of in your life."

Her parents had never been to New York City, and she was able to bring them along, she said. "They love Caldwell and wanted to see him conduct."

Though not a professional singer, Tyler has continued to perform in choirs -- from the Kansas City Symphony Chorus to the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas Singers -- since graduating UA-Fayetteville, but she felt she'd likely never have an opportunity to perform in Carnegie Hall again, she said. She was also delighted to reconnect with a dozen or so of her former Schola Cantorum compatriots in what "felt like a reunion."

"It was awesome, and I'm so glad I did it," she said. "It was awe-inspiring to be in that hall, but what made it even more special was the reason we were there."

It's possible Caldwell may write another movement for the piece, and if he brings it back to Carnegie Hall, Everett will be first to volunteer to perform, she said. "I'd move hell or high water to be back on that stage" with that piece under his direction.

Though Everett, a Springdale native, has performed all over the world, interned with Disney, and spent three years competing in Miss Arkansas, singing at Carnegie Hall was a life "peak."

"It shot right to the top of my resume, and I don't know if I'll ever get to do anything this cool again," she said. "It was surreal -- like, 'Is this happening to me?"

"It was one of the best experiences of my life, and I'm really thankful I got to be part of the debut and at Carnegie Hall," she added. She's also grateful Caldwell selected her, as "I've always really valued his approval -- and still do."

Though Caldwell has no trouble conducting the piece -- "conducting is my job -- I never listen to it," he said. "It hits too close to home."

He is proud of the response to it from parents of children with [Congenital Heart Disease] -- one of the people who has since conducted it has a child with the condition, too -- and he hopes the piece moves everyone closer to "acceptance" of what can be viewed as imperfections in children, he said. "I want to use the [piece] to advocate for the people in this space and push the conversation forward for these kids."

Whether a child is born "healthy," with a condition like congenital heart disease, or some other problem, "all babies need one thing, love," he said. "Just focus on loving them, and everything else will take care of itself."



