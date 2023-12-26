It is their own fault

Someone in management really ought to look at selections for the Sunday Perspective section's front page. Dec. 18's article on the terrorists complaining about the treatment by Israel was a total waste of time. Did or didn't the Arabs and PLO wage war on Israel several times since the country was founded and are still waging war? I believe the reason the people of Palestine are treated the way they are by Israel is their own fault and the fault of the Arab countries for not giving up some of their lands after World War II for a PLO homeland, and we aren't talking about the West Bank or Gaza. The former wandering tribesmen are no better than illegal aliens in the U.S. Israel should evict them all.

KEITH WEBER

Jacksonville

Inexcusable waiting

The state of unemployment in this state is inexcusable. If you are unlucky to find yourself unemployed like my husband and I did, be prepared to wait at least eight weeks for a claim check. If you're lucky. If you are already living paycheck to paycheck, you're screwed.

I put in over 150-200 applications for jobs before I found one. I even went to the chicken plant only to be told I was "over-qualified." Umm, I am a middle-aged, educated white woman. There are no government programs to help us with basic bills.

If the unemployment office is so far behind, how about hiring those that need jobs? I could use a government job where I do nothing, because that is what the division is doing. Nothing. They even "lost" my claim at one point.

I may not be rich in any means but I know who helps in this matter and who didn't come election time. I looked up how long other states take for unemployment and Arkansas was ranking higher than neighboring states. Since the unemployment office isn't doing anything for claims, they should all be fired and the division started over. Let them wait for over eight weeks for a check. Maybe something would change.

PATRICIA VOGT

Centerton

Need math education

International math scores indicate the U.S. is in serious trouble. Long term this could erode STEM leadership and have a detrimental effect on both our military and our ability to defend our nation with everything from GPS, satellites and missile defense. In addition, it could have extreme effects on manufacturing capabilities.

We must dramatically change the math education trajectory now.

NORMAN NORTH

Springdale

On collateral damage

Thousands of dead women and children are not acceptable collateral damage. In Genesis 49, Jacob condemns Simeon and Levi. In retaliation for the rape of their sister Dinah, they massacred all the men of Shechem and enslaved all the women and children. "Cursed be their anger, for it is fierce, and their wrath for it is cruel."

JAMES GREER

Mabelvale

Creating own demise

The U.S. Supreme Court is faced with the ultimate irony. Donald Trump cannot retake the presidency without the active collusion of the Supreme Court. Back in office, it's unlikely Trump would have any further use for it or any other court. It's more likely they will become targets of his "retribution."

For Trump to even appear on the ballot, the court will have to ignore the Constitution and overturn the Colorado decision declaring Trump ineligible to run. Even if they don't make any other Trump-favorable decisions, that will announce to Trump and to the world that they will not stand in the way of his criminal actions.

The irony? Trump has already broadcast his intentions. If he somehow becomes president again, he doesn't intend to be constrained by the law or the Constitution. Some people seem to think that checks and balances exist on the president's power. That's only true if the president is willing to operate within the law. We have seen that presidents can operate outside the law. Nixon made a career of it. Iran-Contra (Reagan/Bush) also comes to mind.

There is an assumption that our courts still work because they ruled against Trump when he challenged the 2020 election results. So what? He doesn't accept any of those decisions, and he's said to be seeking retribution (punishment) for those who have opposed him. Supreme Court decisions and Republican members of Congress forced Nixon from office. Since then there have been no legal consequences for Iran-Contra or Iraq. And so far, Trump hasn't been held accountable for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

It's likely the Supreme Court would have no effect on a future Trump presidency. The court has no power to enforce any of its rulings, even if it were inclined to rule against an out-of-control president. The irony is that the Supreme Court would bring about its own demise by helping to elevate Trump back into supreme power. The justices on the court could all go home. Congress could go home. And they could all sit and wait for the knock on the door.

MICHAEL FOX

Conway