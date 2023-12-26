Malvern librarian wins $5,000 award

A Malvern librarian is $5,000 richer after receiving an award that honored her efforts to expand her library's services across Hot Spring County.

Clare Graham, the director of the Malvern Hot Spring County Library, was chosen from almost 1,400 nominations from library patrons across the country to be one of just 10 winners in this year's "I Love My Librarian" award. In addition to the $5,000 cash prize, she will also receive a complimentary registration and travel stipend to attend an American Library Association conference in Baltimore scheduled for late January.

Graham is "building a strong future for Malvern and its library, brick by brick," a news release from the American Library Association states.

The director played leading roles not just in spreading the reach of her library system to cover far pockets of Hot Spring County, but in securing grant funding for new furniture and technology for the library, providing support to homeless people and hosting community dialogues about difficult topics, according to the release.

Among her other efforts at the library are repurposing newspaper boxes into little free libraries and placing them throughout the county and creating a kiosk in Bismarck to offer such materials as books and movies, the first such kiosk in the state. She is also playing a key role in building a library annex in Bismarck on 6 acres of land.

Graham said Friday that several nominations came from her staff, and from those she's worked with in her community.

"Clare was, is, and will always be an intelligent, loving, strategic, compassionate, resourceful, caring, wise, joyful, focused, and giving leader for her staff, town, county, region, and community as a whole," one person wrote in their nomination, according to the release. "'Above and beyond' is her default state."

Ensuring people have access to the library's services has been a top priority for the director, regardless of where they are in their lives.

"Libraries are the place people go when they don't know where to go," she said. "And that's huge, because we offer services to people of all ages, of all backgrounds, of all status."

Oftentimes people who struggle to find stable housing come to the library in search of a warm place with staff who will help them search for jobs, or connect them to food banks and other services, according to Graham. She said being able to point people to those services is "just essential in today's times."

Graham hasn't figured out how she plans to spend the award money, though she said some of it may go toward a "staycation" or camping. The goal is to "unplug and unwind," she said.

The award is administered by the association, and is sponsored by Carnegie Corporation of New York, with additional support from the New York Public Library.

The other winners of this year's award are Melissa Corey of St. Joseph, Mo.; Claire Dannenbaum of Eugene, Ore.; Fred Gitner of Jamaica, N.Y.; Gabriel Graña of Chapel Hill, N.C.; Diana Haneski of Parkland, Fla.; Gladys E. López-Soto of Mayagüez, Puerto Rico; Ted Quiballo of Evanston, Ill.; Mychal Threets of Fairfield, Calif. and Curt Witcher of Fort Wayne, Ind.